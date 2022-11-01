The power connector on the Nvidia RTX 4090 has been a hot topic of conversation since it hit the shelves. As more reports of them melting hit the internet, the anticipation for Cablemod's right-angled adapter to help relieve some of the issues keeps growing. Unfortunately, the presale hasn't happened yet, as expected, but there's also some good news to go with it.

As well as the already revealed right-angled adapter, Cablemod will sell a 180-degree adapter for the RTX 4090. This one has the intention of running your power cable perfectly flat either along the cooler or backplate side of the graphics card. Both of the adapters are designed not only to make it just easier to fit a 4090 inside your case, but now, to help eliminate melting connectors.

The brief background is that there are increasing numbers of the 12VHPWR connectors used on the RTX 4090 melting. One of the potential causes is bending of the cables too close to the connector, or in a horizontal fashion. Coupled with the size, the adapter, and just the messiness of getting an RTX 4090 into a PC, this adapter will be one of the hottest items of the year.

While presales haven't happened yet, you can sign up to be notified now for the specific adapter you want. Cablemod has outlined on its website some of the different variants of the RTX 4090 and which type of adapter suits each one. You're not held to a sale once you're signed up but it's worth doing because they're bound to sell out pretty quickly. It also appears that if you were previously signed up you should do it again to make sure you actually get notified when it goes live.

The bad news, at least if you're in the U.S., is that availability there appears to be 2-3 weeks behind the global and EU stores. And when they are available, it could be 4-6 weeks to get them shipped. Needless to say this is one of the biggest product launches in recent memory for Cablemod. And we thank them for fixing a problem Nvidia never should have left us with.

Source: Cablemod