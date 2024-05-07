Key Takeaways Decent amount of ports on paper, but USB ports are slow & monitors not well-supported, making it a poor choice at $99.

I recently had my first experience with a USB-C hub from Cabletime and came away pretty disappointed with it considering it just wasn't very good, despite having a somewhat interesting concept on paper. But that was a relatively cheap product, so I had hoped that when I stepped up to a more premium model, things would get more enticing.

As it turns out, that didn't happen. In fact, I'd say this more expensive model is worse than the one I first reviewed. At $99, I simply can't recommend this product to anyone, and it doesn't have much of a redeeming gimmick, either.

About this review: Cabletime sent us the 10-in-1 8K USB-C Hub Digital Display for review. The company had no input in its contents.

The Cableltime 10-in-1 8K USB-C Hub Digital display has enough ports on paper, but it's nearly unusable. The prots are slower than advertised and cause constant issues, plus the built-in display is far less useful than some of its competitors. At the end of the day, there's no reason to buy it. Pros Decent amount of ports on paper

Solid metal design Cons USB ports are bad

Monitor support is limited

Display is extremely basic $99 at Cabletime

Pricing and availability

The Cabletime 10-in-1 8K USB-C Hub Digital Display (a shortneed version of the name on the box) is available directly from the company's website, and seemingly can't be found anywhere else on the internet. Amazon has some Cabletime products available, but not this one.

Pricing comes in at $99, which makes this a fairly premium contender, particularly for a USB hub without a power supply.

Specifications Connection USB-C (10Gbps) Ports 1x USB-C (10Gbps), 1x USB-C 100W PD, 1x USB Type-A 10Gbps, 2x USB Type-A 2.0, 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x RJ45 Ethernet 1Gbps, SD card reader, microSD card reader USB-C Power Delivery Yes, up to 100W Price $99 Power supply included No Maximum display resolution 7680x4320 (30Hz)

The good

It has a decent number of ports

Close

Before we get into whether the ports are actually good or not, I will say the Cabletime 10-in-1 8K USB-C Hub at least has a decent supply of ports on paper. Compared to the cheaper model, there's a bit more going on here, with two USB-C ports (one for power delivery and one for 10Gbps data), three USB Type-A ports, both HDMI and DisplayPort with support for 4K displays at 60Hz, and gigabit Ethernet. There's also a full-size SD card reader and a microSD card reader.

Of course, since the ports share a single USB-C connection to the host computer, you can't get the full speeds out of all them at the same time, but that's always the case. The power delivery also supports up to 100W input, which makes this pretty solid.

It feels pretty solid

Close

I'll also praise the general build of the USB-C hub here. The chassis is mostly metal and feels pretty good in the hand, and the built-in cable is sleeved, so it shouldn't have any major durability issues. Much lkike the cheaper model I reviewed recently, the cable also sort of doubled as a handle or loop since it can be inserted back into a dedicated slot on the body of the hub. It's a neat addition.

Of course, the idea of having a display on a USB hub is also very interesting, and something I've seen a couple of times with hubs from other companies. And it still features the same touch capability as the Lens series model I reviewed, meaning you can tap the screen to turn off the display output from the dock. Because it's an actual screen, you now get an icon that turns on or off to indicate whether display output is on or not. The idea of this is to be used for public presentations or something where you may need to hide your screen temporarily.

The bad

These USB ports are legitimately terrible

I had some complaints about the USB 2.0 ports on the smaller Cabletime hub, specifically because they caused my mouse to feel jittery and slow. It was like the mouse cursor was skipping frames whenever I moved it. In this model, however, not only does this problem happen with the USB 2.0 ports, but the USB 3.1 ports are affected, too. Using my mouse with this hub is nearly impossible because the experience is incredibly slow and frustrating, and the lag often causes me to overshoot how much I should move my mouse when trying to click a specific target.

I investigated further and tried plugging in a portable SSD enclosure I have on hand that theoretically supports 10Gbps speeds. The first sign that something was wrong was that the screen on the SSD enclosure indicated it was using a USB 2.0 connection, despite the port being labeled as USB 10Gbps. So I ran a test with CrystalDiskMark, and the read speeds were just under 40MB/s. This was with a USB-C port, so I tried a regular USB 3.0 flash drive on the USB Type-A port. The USB drive is likely capped at 5Gbps speeds, but that's irrelevant because, once again, the speed tests reached no more than 40MB/s for reads.

Essentially, these ports are extremely slow, to the point where even a mouse can be unresponsive. That completely defeats the purpose of this product.

Display outptus are also limited

Now, unlike the previous Cabletime USB hub, this one actually boasts support for 4K displays at 60Hz, or even 8K at 30Hz. It even includes both DisplayPort and HDMI outputs so it works with most modern monitors. That's a good start.

The problem is, this hub does not support super ultrawide monitors very well. It's not the first time I see a limitation like this.

When I plug in my monitor into this dock via HDMI, Windows will oddly show 4K resolution as an option in 16:9, but not the 32:9 Dual Quad HD resolution that the monitor actually has. For that aspect ratio, I'm limited to 3840x1080, despite the bandwidth theoretically being available. Oddly enough, DisplayPort doesn't even show the 4K option either.

This display is kind of useless

I find USB hubs with displays very interesting, even if their usefulness is questionable at the end of the day. With a hub like the ones from Dockcase, that screen does a lot. It can show you the speed of the connection for all your connected peripherals, how much power is being passed through, and (sometimes) the resolution of a connected display. It's not needed, but it can be kind of neat.

Here, though, this screen is legitimately pointless. All it does is show how many connected peripherals there are, and whether you have enabled display output or not. The dock will say "Hi" when you first plug it in, but once it's on, the screen is entirely disposable. At least you can still turn off the display output by tapping it, which is sort of a unique capability.

Should you buy the Cabletime 10-in-1 8K USB-C Hub Digital Display?

Simply put, no. I can't recommend anyone buy this. The ports on it simply don't work at their advertised speeds, or barely at all. The fact I can barely use my mouse with this USB hub should be pretty telling. Add the somewhat limited display outputs and the pointless screen, and I just can't see a reason to spend $99 on this. You're better off buying basically anything else for that price.

