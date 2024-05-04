Key Takeaways Solid variety of ports including USB, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and card readers, with a unique touch button gimmick for display output.

There are enough USB-C hubs out there to create multiple landfills, so when it comes to reviewing them, I usually try to look for hubs that do something unique, especially if they're from a smaller brand. I've reviewed a few hubs with screens, but the Cabletime 10-in-1 USB-C Multiports Hub (that's the name on the box, though the online listing is confusing) is different.

Indeed, this is a fairly standard USB hub, but on one side of it, there's an icon that looks like a camera shutter, and that icon is a touch button. Does it do anything useful, though? That's very debatable.

About this review: Cabletime sent me the 10-in-1 USB-C Multiports Hub for this review. The company had no input in its content.

Pricing and availability

The Cabletime 10-in-1 USB-C Multiports Hub only appears to be available through the company's website, and in fact, I can't find most of the company's products anywhere else. Some are on Amazon, but not this one.

The price is $50, which is on the more affordable side of USB hubs. Even discounting its main gimmick, the price isn't outlandish.

Specifications Brand Cabletime Connection USB-C (10Gbps) Ports 2x USB 3.0Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB-C Power Delivery, 1x HDMI, 1x VGA, 1x RJ45 Ethernet, microSD card reader, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C Power Delivery Yes, up to 100W Price $50 Power supply included No Maximum display resolution 3840x2160 (30Hz)

What I like

It has a solid variety of ports

USB hubs are made to expand the ports on modern laptops that otherwise lack them, and to that end, I'd say the Cabletime 10-in-1 USB-C Hub does its job. It has three USB Type-A ports, there's HDMI, VGA for old monitors, 1Gbps Ethernet, bnoth full-size and microSD card readers, and a headphone jack. There are quite a few options here, and whatever your peripherals are, you should have a way to connect them.

There's a USB-C port, too, but unfortunately it doesn't support data and is only meant for charging. It can take up to 100W of power, so it should be able to charge just about any modern ultrabook. I'll also mention that the SD and microSD card slots work fine. That doesn't sound like something that needs to get mentioned, but I've seen a few microSD card slots in my day, so it's good to see one that works totally fine.

There are some interesting design choices

One thing I like about this USB hub is the built-in cable. Not only is it sleeved, which helps it feel a bit more premium, but the hub also includes a slot for the cable to go into when it's not in use, so it kind of turns into a handle. If you're going to have a built-in cable, you have to find a way to make it elegant, and I think this works well.

And then of course, there's the main gimmick of this hub, the touch button on the top side of it. What does it do? Well, it turns off (or on) the display output from the USB hub. The rest of the ports still work, but if you have a display connected and you want to remove it without disconnecting it physically, you can just touch the button, which changes hue to indicate whether the display output is enabled or not.

I'm not entirely sure what's the point of this, though I suppose if you're duplicating your screen for a presentation, maybe you'd want to turn off your external display while you get things ready. Still, it's a very niche use case and this feature overall is pretty superfluous, but I'll give it points for being unique.

What I don't like

The USB 2.0 port is bad

Bandwidth limitations are always going to exist with these hubs. After all, they use a 10Gbps connection to your PC and have ports that use almost that much by themselves. But something just isn't right with the USB 2.0 port on this hub. When I connect my mouse to it (a fairly simple Logitech MX Master 3S), it will often give me major issues where the mouse stutters almost constantly or just feels slow, like it's skipping a bunch of frames. I've had instances of this occasionally happening with other hubs, but with this hub and this port, it's pretty much guaranteed that it will happen, and it becomes borderline unusable. I was forced to use my mouse with a USB 3.0 port, which works much better, and thankfully, my keyboard had no such issues.

Still, this is a big problem considering there are only three USB ports in total and nothing else was connected to the hub aside from my mouse and keyboard. There should be plenty of spare bandwidth for the connection to be smooth.

It's not true 4K

Cabletime advertises 4K support for this USB hub, but this almost feels like false advertising. It can reach 4K resolution, yes, but only at 30Hz, and no one reasonably wants to use their computer like that. My "super ultrawide" monitor also didn't work at its full resolution (5120x1440), which is why I only really had my mouse and keyboard connected to the hub most of the time. Regardless, having such a subpar display output in 2024 is not amazing.

Should you buy the Cabletime 10-in-1 USB-C Multiports Hub?

To be totally fair to this USB hub, it offers completely decent value. $50 for 10 ports is totally reasonable, and in like with some of the cheaper USB hubs out there, even without the weird touch button gimmick. For that reason alone, it might be worth buying. But the issues I had with my mouse are very strange, and while I can work around them fairly easily, this shouldn't be a problem to begin with. The lack of suport for 4K at 60Hz is also a bummer, though to be fair, most hubs in this price range have the same limitation.

You should buy the Cabletime 10-in-1 USB-C Multiports Hub if:

You need a wide variety of ports for your laptop setup

You want to be able to turn off an external display with a single button

You shouldn't buy the Cabletime 10-in-1 USB-C Multiports Hub if:

You want all the USB ports to be stable

You want to use a 4K display

You have no use for the touch button