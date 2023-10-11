Source: CalDigit CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock $320 $450 Save $130 CalDigit's TS4 is a Thunderbolt 4 dock with 17 downstream ports, up to 96W of charging power, dual 4K@60Hz display support, and a durable aluminum design. I've never seen it on sale before, but right now you can get it for $320 instead of $400 or $450. $320 at Amazon

Unless I'm enjoying some PC gaming, most times you'll find me working at a laptop when I'm in my office. I regularly swap back and forth between laptops and operating systems, and I also have a decent selection of peripherals that I like to use day in and day out. To make my life as easy as possible, I use CalDigit's TS4 Thunderbolt 4 docking station to connect everything together.

I don't know of any laptop docks that come close to offering the same selection of ports with the same level of performance. It works across platforms and operating systems, and I've really never had an issue with the dock. I sit down every day and it's just ready to go.

I've never seen the CalDigit TS4 on sale, and in fact a lot of the time it's out of stock due to how popular it is even at full price. But Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has knocked the price down to $320, which is as cheap as it's ever been. This deal won't likely last long, as October Prime Day wraps up tonight.

Why you'll love the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 laptop dock

In my CalDigit TS4 review, I noted that "the TS4 can handle more accessories with better charging potential than many other docks, and it's the perfect pairing with a modern laptop that includes Thunderbolt 4 or USB4." Yes, you'll get the best performance if your laptop has TB4 (like most modern Intel laptops) or USB4 (like modern MacBooks), but the dock can also work with standard USB-C at a lower performance level.

Dual 4K displays at 60Hz each are a possibility thanks to downstream DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4, you can get up to 20W of charging power with downstream USB-C, and the dock will charge the host laptop at up to 96W, which is enough for most laptops without discrete GPUs.

The CalDigit TS4 has 17 total downstream ports, otherwise including UHS-II SD/microSD card readers, five USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and multiple audio outputs. I definitely don't use all ports every time I sit down at my desk, but it's nice knowing that they're available. This is an excellent accessory to pick up if you'd like to turn your laptop into a desktop, and it will absolutely boost productivity and make your life that much easier.

We consider this one of the best Thunderbolt docking stations for power users, but at the discounted $320 price it will no doubt appeal to just about anyone who needs some extra connectivity at their desk. Our roundup of other great laptop docks on sale for Prime Day has more options if this isn't quite what you need.