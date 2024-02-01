Key Takeaways Calendar Flyout, a popular third-party app for Microsoft Calendar, now has a second version with new features.

The update includes support for work and school accounts, account management, and basic operations like adding, modifying, and deleting events.

The app runs on the Microsoft Graph API and offers slight UI tweaks, but it no longer syncs with the old Microsoft Calendar app and doesn't support non-Microsoft accounts.

Microsoft Calendar is essential to many PC users who rely on it to manage everything from work meetings to date nights. That being said, there is still room for improvement, specifically when it comes to the Windows 11 calendar flyout. For example, you can’t easily create new events or take a quick glance at your upcoming schedule. Now, a new version of a popular third-party app is helping Microsoft Calendar users get more out of the tool.

Calendar Flyout, an app that can be found in the Microsoft Store, has now released a second version that comes with several new features (via Neowin). Some of the features that were introduced with the update include support for work and school accounts, account management capabilities, and basic operations — you can now add, modify, and delete events in your calendar directly in the app. There is also support for Microsoft Teams for Business, meaning if you need to join a meeting via a link in an event, it’s now possible. In terms of the app’s technical aspects, Calendar Flyout is now running on the Microsoft Graph API, rather than the Windows Appointments API. There have also been slight UI tweaks, such as a new app icon in the system tray.

It's worth noting that the updated version will no longer give you the ability to sync your calendar with the old Microsoft Calendar app. Additionally, non-Microsoft accounts are not being supported in Calendar Flyout, but the app developer says that it will be coming in the future. More meeting services will also be supported in an upcoming version of the app. If you’re interested in making the most of Microsoft Calendar in Windows 11, you can purchase Calendar Flyout for $2.59 in the Microsoft Store. While it’s not free, it has enough features to justify its price — and hold you over until the Windows calendar flyout is improved.