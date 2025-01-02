If you are a professional or an individual with a busy schedule, you may find yourself drowning in a sea of meetings, deadlines, and to-dos. At times, you are often left with no time for the things that truly matter. With these hacks, you can transform your Outlook or Google Calendar into a powerful tool for productivity and organization.

From scheduling smarter to maximizing your time, these simple Google and Outlook Calendar tricks can make a world of difference in your busy workflow.

7 Utilize different views

Choosing the right view for the job

Both Google Calendar and Outlook offer a variety of views to help you visualize your schedule in different ways. You have the flexibility to switch between day, week, month, year, 4-day, and schedule view. Among them, you should prefer a day view to start your busy day. It’s your laser-focus companion.

It allows you to gather all the details of a single day. Day view is ideal for staying present and avoiding distractions from upcoming events. You can also utilize the schedule view to check all the events. Outlook Calendar is even a step further with a split view feature. This allows you to view two calendars side-by-side, which is incredibly useful for managing both your personal and work schedules simultaneously.

6 Access other apps and services with a single click

Take advantage of the Google and Microsoft ecosystem

Both Google and Outlook Calendar have flawless integration with productivity tools. As expected, it’s packed with the company’s apps and services and gives you quick access to essential information without leaving your calendar view.

For instance, you can explore Google Keep integration to create new notes, lists, or even audio notes without switching tabs. The sidebar also provides access to your Google Contacts to quickly find phone numbers, email addresses, and other details.

Speaking of Outlook, OneNote users can check their latest notes to access meeting details, project plans, or any other relevant information stored in OneNote. There is also a dedicated button for initiating a new Microsoft Teams call.

5 Explore the art of time-blocking

Focus on one task at a time

Your calendar is not just a list of appointments but also a strategic map of the day. Instead of unfolding your day without any plan, you should allocate specific time slots to specific tasks. You can start by listing everything you need to accomplish, from work projects and meetings to personal errands and even breaks.

Now, realistically estimate how long each task will take. Be careful here, as things often take longer than expected. Now, open your calendar and start assigning those tasks to specific time slots. Time blocking increases focus, reduces stress, improves time management, and boosts productivity.

4 Add sports calendar in Outlook calendar

Track your favorite sports events in style

If you are a sports fanatic, integrate your favorite team’s schedule into your Outlook Calendar. You can select Add Calendar, click Sports, and pick your favorite teams or sports leagues from the following menu. Outlook Calendar supports major leagues like MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and more. You won’t have a hard time tracking your preferred sports schedule in Outlook.

You should also assign a specific color to your sports calendar to easily distinguish it from your other calendars. It’s one of the biggest reasons for sticking with Outlook Calendar compared to Google Calendar.

3 Access your reminders with a single click

Stay on top of your tasks

Google Calendar makes it a breeze to set reminders and manage your tasks. You can create new reminders or access existing ones from the Google Tasks from the sidebar. At any point, you can select the Tasks icon and check a full-fledged Google Tasks web version.

Outlook also offers a streamlined experience for managing tasks and reminders. Just click the My Day tab at the top of your Outlook Calendar and display your tasks from Microsoft To-Do. Such a smooth integration lets you stay on top of your schedule.

2 Explore appointment schedule in Google Calendar

Schedule meetings like a pro