Just like the PC ecosystem, the NAS landscape is teeming with cool operating systems, each adding some unique functionality to your storage server. But once you fall down the slippery slope of NAS distros, you’ll come across operating systems that ship with premium licenses. And I don’t just mean distributions that require a paid subscription to unlock all features either; there are a couple of operating systems that won’t work unless you drop some dough on a license.

Now, here’s my controversial take: I just fail to see the point in choosing a premium NAS OS when the free-to-use distros offer a solid experience. Don’t get me wrong, developers in the home lab ecosystem deserve to get paid for their trouble, especially the ones working on something as complex as an operating system. But locking the entire OS behind a paywall doesn’t jive well with me, and I’d rather continue using the freemium options for my NAS workloads.

A paid license adds to the overall cost of your NAS

You can ditch the license fee and grab better hardware