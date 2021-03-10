Call of Duty: Mobile announces Season 2 with new maps, weapons and more

Call of Duty: Mobile is heading into its second season, with the developers announcing a massive update for the mobile game. The new season is titled ‘Day of Reckoning’ and brings two new maps, new guns, and a bunch of new modes and improvements that players can look forward to. It is the first major update for the game in 2021, and it is expected to be rolled out without the servers being taken down for maintenance. According to an official Reddit post, the patch is available for Android users and should be making its way to iOS players depending on the region. It is interesting to note that Activision is releasing the new patch right around the same time PUBG Mobile released its new v1.3 update for Season 18.

Here are some of the key updates that you should look out for:

New Weapons: SP-R208 Marksman Rifle, AS Val

According to the patch notes, the new season will introduce two new guns. The SP-R208 Marksman Rifle will be a new sniper addition similar to the one seen in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. One can increase the accuracy and range of this weapon by using the special attachment Bolt. The AS Val will also be a new addition to the game, a single-shot semi-auto assault rifle. It comes with a high fire rate and damage, but it comes with slow bullet speed with a low bullet falling trajectory. It is sort of like the VSS if you have played PUBG Mobile.

New Maps: Shoot House, Shipment

The update will also bring two new maps to the game: Shoot House and Shipment. Both have been featured on Modern Warfare and will be coming to the mobile version of COD. Shoot House features a military training ground located in the middle of a desert, including a 3-route design. Shipment, which is the classic map in the Modern Warfare series, has been revamped with WWII-style shipment port having a modern style.

New Game Modes: Tank Battle, Gunfight: Sniper

The new update for COD: Mobile is also bringing some new game modes, including Tank Battle and Gunfight: Sniper. The new Tank Battle will be available under Battle Royale as well as for Ranked Mode. The objective here is to collect five components to assemble your tank. The assembly can be done via a blueprint in the airdrop. You can take on tanks with anti-tank weapons, including Delay Bomb, Proximity Mine, Anti-Tank Sticky Grenade, Anti-Tank Sniper, and Anti-Tank War Machine. Gunfight: Sniper mode is pretty straightforward, eliminating or capturing objectives by only using sniper rifles. This mode will be available on Cage, Shipment, Pine, King, and more maps.

Other notable updates include a new Cargo Truck vehicle with only two seats for the driver and the co-driver but can accommodate multiple soldiers. Players will also be able to equip pistols as custom airdrop weapons. With that, there are several improvements and game optimizations that will be coming with the new update.

You can go through the entire patch notes shared by Activision below: