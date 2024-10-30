Key Takeaways Gunnar Optiks collaborates with Call of Duty with new Ghost glasses.

The glasses feature blue light filtering lenses and an aviator design.

There's a choice of two lenses, including one with unique sun transitioning priced at $109.

We're a big fan of Gunnar Optiks here at XDA, so when we heard that they were teaming up with Call of Duty, we had to discuss what they're up to. The company has revealed its new Call of Duty Ghost glasses, combining a military-styled frame with the top-quality lenses that Gunnar Optiks fans have come to love. On top of that, you can score an exclusive charm for your weapon when you pick up a pair.

Gunnar Optiks reveals the Call of Duty Ghost glasses

Image Credit: Gunnar Optiks

In an email press release, Gunnar Optiks revealed its new collaboration with the Call of Duty Ghost glasses. These come with all the luxury components you'd expect from a Gunnar Optiks product: lenses that filter out blue light from monitors, sturdy hinges, and anti-smudge technology. However, they come with a sleek aviator military design that's sure to look good while you get your work done.

The Call of Duty Ghost glasses come with a choice of two lenses. The regular Amber lens comes with everything you need to keep your eyes safe while you work, but the Amber Sun Shift lens features a special technology that transitions into a sunglass tint over the course of 15 seconds.

The glasses come with a collectors glasses case, a collectors microfiber pouch, a collectors microfiber cleaning cloth, and a 12-month warranty. However, you also get an exclusive in-game weapon charm called "mystery crate" so you can show off your swag in-game.

You can pick up the Gunnar Optiks Call of Duty Ghost glasses starting today on the official website. The Amber lens version costs $74, while the Amber Sun Shift version costs $109.