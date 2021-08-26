Camo app for Android turns your phone into a better webcam for your PC

Camo, an app that turns your smartphone into a portable webcam for your PC and laptop, is now available on Android. The app has been widely regarded as one of the best webcam solutions for iPhone and Mac. And now Reincubate, the UK-based software company, is finally bringing it to the Android platform.

Camo claims to deliver a high-quality video feed with super-low latency at up to 1080p resolution. The app needs to be paired with the PC client Camo Studio which is available for both macOS and Windows. The desktop app acts as the control hub, allowing you to adjust brightness, color saturation, focus, and more straight from your PC without having to touch the phone. Besides the primary camera, the app also lets you use the ultra-wide cam, telephoto, and selfie camera.

Camo is currently available as a public beta and offers the following key features:

Full remote control through your Mac or PC – Camo is the only app that offers this

Zoom, crop, tilt, focus, and pan control

Brightness, resolution, and color saturation adjustments

Custom watermarks

Support for macOS and Windows

Compatibility with more apps through Camo’s smart integration system

Very high-quality native software across all platforms

Camo provides a completely ad-free experience for users

Camo is compatible with all mainstream video conferencing and streaming apps including Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Twitch, and more. The app works on any device running Android 7.0 Nougat and above.

If you’re interested in trying out the app, follow the link below to download it from the Google Play Store. Reincubate says the app will be available “entirely free while in beta,” but isn’t revealing just yet how much it plans to charge once the beta period is over. For step-by-step instructions on how to set up your Android smartphone as a webcam for your PC, check out this guide.