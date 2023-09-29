Key Takeaways Camo Studio is a third-party app that turns both Android and iPhone into a webcam, and it's now available in the Microsoft Store.

Android 14 will turn your Android phone into a webcam, and Apple already has a similar solution called Continuity Camera. Equally good is Camo Studio, a third-party app that can turn both Android and iPhone into a webcam. And if this is what you think you need on your Windows PC, Camo Studio is now available in the Microsoft Store.

The issue with Apple's Continuity Camera is that it won't work without an iPhone and a Mac. Likewise, you'll need an Android phone to use Google's webcam capability. Camo Studio has no such platform limitations, as it works with all the major ones, including iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows. That's correct, you can use your iPhone as a webcam to attend a Teams or Zoom meeting on your Windows PC using Camo Studio. And now that Camo is available in the Microsoft Store, you can discover it easily.

Camo Studio for Windows is built on Windows 11 design principles. From incorporating the Fluent Design interface to using "cutting-edge Windows APIs and tooling", the developers have managed to offer a native experience that works on a broad range of PCs. According to publisher Reincubate, the Camo Studio PC client in the Microsoft Store has all its functionalities and is as easy to use as before, which means you can still adjust brightness, color saturation, focus, and more without touching the phone. Camo can also use your phone's primary, ultra-wide, telephoto, and selfie camera to deliver a high-quality video feed with super-low latency at up to 1080p resolution.

There are obvious benefits to installing an app from the Microsoft Store. Microsoft Store can auto-update apps to bring all the latest features. Also, Store apps don't need a separate installer file, which the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen can sometimes incorrectly flag as malicious, as it once did with Chrome's setup file. And since these apps are verified by Microsoft, you can trust them more. All of that now applies to Camo for Windows as well. You can download it from the below Microsoft Store link.