TECNO, the global innovative brand, has announced that it will be one of the first smartphone manufacturers to offer Google's Android 14 Beta release. The Android 14 update promises to deliver some much-anticipated updates to security, privacy, performance, and user customization.

To be one of the first to get your hands on the update, the CAMON 20 series will be running on the latest Android operating system, bringing a range of upgrades and enhancements to elevate the user experience to greater heights.

Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, says that the brand is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, from hardware and design innovations to the latest software developments. TECNO is delighted to continue its long-term partnership with Google to bring Android 14 Beta to the newest CAMON 20 Series, allowing users to be among the first to experience the new features.

CAMON 20 series

The CAMON 20 series recently launched and comes packed with a winning combination of high-performance photography, unique design elements, and an outstanding user experience.

Thanks to the 5000 times/second Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology and a 50MP RGBW Ultra Sensitive Sensor on the CAMON 20 Premier 5G, this device is the one to invest in if you enjoy nighttime photography. And, for those that regularly take portrait videos but find the results are shaky, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G ensures steady shots, no matter the occasion.

Additionally, the CAMON 20 series challenges the industry's traditionally minimalist aesthetic. While many smartphones can easily get lost under the radar due to their simple and uninspiring designs, the CAMON 20 shakes things up where it’s needed. With its MUSE Design Award-winning CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design, fusing three-dimensional ribbed Magic Skin and advanced ceramic material in an innovative back cover.

The Android 14 Beta brings a host of upgrades to the CAMON 20 series, including a higher privacy level, longer battery life, and larger fonts with smarter scaling.

Apps with a target SDK version below 23 won’t be able to be installed. This makes it more difficult for malware to avoid security and privacy improvements. Security should be a top priority for smartphone users, and that’s what this update aims to provide. Longer Battery Life: The Android 14 update helps to better handle day-to-day smartphone system events like background tasks, downloads, uploads, etc. With better system efficiency comes better battery life since it won’t drain as fast.

The Android 14 update helps to better handle day-to-day smartphone system events like background tasks, downloads, uploads, etc. With better system efficiency comes better battery life since it won’t drain as fast. Larger Fonts and Smarter Scaling: Users who are affected by poor vision will benefit from better accessibility features in Android 14. A non-linear scaling curve will result in large and small text elements scaling at different rates.

Android 14 Beta coming soon

If you’re excited about the Android 14 Beta coming to the CAMON 20 series, you can stay up to date with all the latest information.

If you're excited about the Android 14 Beta coming to the CAMON 20 series, you can stay up to date with all the latest information.