For the last few years, AMD's flagship every generation has been coming up short when compared to Nvidia's flagship. It happened with the RX 6900 XT and RX 7900 XTX, and this time, AMD decided it wouldn't play king of the hill with Nvidia, confirming that it was limiting itself to the mid-range segment. The RTX 5090 took its spot at the top of the charts, as expected, and AMD delivered perhaps the most exciting mid-range card in a long time: the RX 9070 XT.

However, that hasn't stopped people from wondering whether AMD can actually come out with an RTX 5090 competitor. There has been no official word about anything of the sort, but as always, the rumor mill seems to think we could have something in the works at AMD. I don't think AMD already has something under wraps, but things could change quickly depending on the response to the RX 9000 series. Besides, there's always the next generation to take the fight to Nvidia.

There is a rumored 32GB AMD GPU

Could this be the real RTX 5090 competitor?