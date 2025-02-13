Assembling a Network-Attached Storage unit can be a fun project, regardless of whether you repurpose old hardware or purchase new components. Similar to conventional PC-building, installing an operating system becomes the next course of action after you’re done putting the storage server together. Luckily (or unfortunately, if you’re afflicted with indecisiveness), the NAS ecosystem is home to a host of operating systems, ranging from the all-powerful TrueNAS Scale to the lightweight champ OpenMediaVault.

In fact, you can even take an everyday operating system such as Debian or Ubuntu and turn it into a capable storage server for your file-sharing and data archival needs. But that begs the question: can a normal OS hold its own against dedicated NAS distros? The answer is… yes. Kinda.

All-purpose distros are extremely versatile

Your regular PC can serve as a solid NAS (and vice-versa)