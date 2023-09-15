There are a lot of health benefits to owning an Apple Watch like the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It can remind you to take short walks, so you're not sitting all day, is useful for tracking your sleep, and your heartbeat, and even has low cardio fitness notifications. One thing that the Apple Watch does not do, though, is measure blood sugar. Apple Watches does not currently have the technology or the sensors for this.

Why the Apple Watch can't measure blood sugar

There are three main-line Apple watches you can buy. The Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Apple Watch SE features the option for high and low heat rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, and low cardio fitness notifications. Apple Watch Series 9 adds four additional features to that since you get everything we previously mentioned, plus options for Blood Oxygen, an ECG app, temperature sensing, and cycle tracking for ovulation estimates. All of those features are also available on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

As you can tell, this shows there is no sensor available on any Apple Watch to measure blood sugar. Even though the Center for Disease Control's Division of Diabetes Translation finds that 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, none of the best smartwatches right now can track blood sugar. While there are tech gadgets that are paired with phones to help you measure blood sugar, you'll usually have to break through the skin for this to happen. So, not only would that be painful in a smartwatch, but it's just not physically possible at the moment, even though companies have been researching methods to measure blood sugar with sensors.

So, if you're looking to buy an Apple Watch for blood sugar measurements, we suggest you stay away. Still, the watch offers many other health benefits, and you might want to consider it anyway. And remember, if you do end up buying an Apple Watch like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, consider a great case for protection.