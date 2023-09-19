The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, much like their predecessors, are poised to be some of the best smartwatches on the market. Between the upgraded processor, brighter screen, and all the software improvements that come with watchOS 10, they make for very compelling packages. They're also water-resistant, so you can take them swimming and, in the case of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, even diving.

However, if you're someone who enjoys going to the sauna, you still have to be careful. Apple Watch models are not designed to withstand the ambient conditions of a sauna, which include a mix of high temperatures and high humidity in the air. The Apple Watch Ultra has a bit more leeway, but the standard models should never be worn in a sauna.

Why saunas are potentially dangerous

The Apple Watch Series 9 in pink

The big problem with a sauna, as we've mentioned above, is the high temperature of the room. Water resistance is one of the selling points of the Apple Watch models, but it's not permanent. It's achieved by sealing the internal components of the watch, which is usually done with some kind of glue. Exposure to the high temperatures inside a sauna, combined with the high humidity in the air, can damage the seal inside the Apple Watch, allowing water to seep in and damage the components.

Of course, you may have worn an Apple Watch to a sauna before and not noticed any problems, but that doesn't mean it's safe. These water seals wear down over time, especially with frequent changes in temperature. Just because it's survived once, it doesn't mean it will survive every time you do it, and it's usually best to be safe.

The Apple Watch Ultra is more resistant

While the general worries about saunas apply to most models, the Apple Watch Ultra family is designed to be more durable, so you some more peace of mind. According to Apple, the Apple Watch Ultra models can be worn in a sauna, as long as the temperature is below 130° F, or 55° C. Many saunas are below that, so you should be okay in those situations. However, if you're going into temperatures above 130° F, you should keep the watch out.

Apple also advises against wearing any Apple Watch model in a steam room, for the same reason.

While you may be disappointed to hear that you shouldn't take most Apple Watch models into a sauna, it's only natural considering that most other smartwatches will face the same problem. If this is something you really want to do, you can spring for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, though it is quite pricey and there are still limits to what it can survive. Either way, the latest watches from Apple are both some of the best in their categories, so we recommend checking them out below. You may also want to check out cases for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which will add an extra layer of durability to an already tough watch.