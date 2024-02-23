Key Takeaways ChatGPT can generate images with a Plus subscription using DALL-E 3 model.

DALL-E 3 can generate images in various aspect ratios, not just 1:1.

If you can't pay for ChatGPT Plus, options include Copilot, ImageFX, and Midjourney.

If you've been using ChatGPT or hearing about all of the best AI image generators out there, you're probably wondering if ChatGPT can generate images. The short answer is yes, but you'll need a ChatGPT Plus subscription to make use of it. It's powered by DALL-E 3, and can be invoked through normal conversation.

How to generate images with ChatGPT

The only pre-requisite is a Plus subscription

You'll need to make sure to have a Plus subscription, which will set you back $20 a month. Once you do, you can simply just ask ChatGPT to make an image for you and it will. It uses the DALL-E 3 image generation model, which is one of the most sophisticated AI generation models currently available. You'll be able to download the images if you want, and it can do basically anything. DALL-E 3 can even generate text, something that past algorithms have struggled with.

You're not stuck with 1:1 aspect ratio images either; DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT can generate images in other aspect ratios, particularly 16:9. All you need to do is ask, which means that you can generate 9:16 aspect ratio images for phone wallpapers if you want to make your own!

If you don't want to pay for a ChatGPT Plus subscription, you're out of luck, though. Your best bet is to either set up Stable Diffusion on your PC (though it requires a powerful graphics card) or to use a service like Microsoft Copilot. Copilot will give you a number of free image generations a day, and uses the same DALL-E 3 image generation algorithm.

If you don't want to pay for ChatGPT Plus and don't have a powerful enough GPU, then your only other option really is to use either Google's ImageFX (as part of Gemini) or to try out Midjourney. Midjourney also costs money, but it starts at $10 a month instead. It also uses its own image generation model, so it takes you away from DALL-E if you don't like the results you get on either ChatGPT or Copilot.

There are a lot of options out there, but by far the easiest is probably Copilot. If you have a ChatGPT Plus subscription though or are considering purchasing one for plugin support and custom GPTs, then yes, you'll be able to generate images too!