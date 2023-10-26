Key Takeaways Upgrading the CPU in your computer is possible, but not guaranteed. You need to check if your current CPU can be removed, as manufacturers may prevent unofficial upgrades.

The beautiful thing about computer systems is that they are so highly customizable. Instead of outright buying a new device, you can almost always upgrade individual PC components, including the CPU — the all-important brain that processes instructions in a PC. However, the operant term there is “almost.” Despite the modular nature of computers, it’s not always a guarantee that you can upgrade the CPU on any given device. So, while CPUs can indeed be upgraded in a general sense, you need to ask a few important questions before determining if your specific device’s processor can be upgraded to a high-end CPU.

Can you remove your current CPU?

Before you move forward with upgrading the CPU of your computer, you need to determine if you can remove the current CPU. Being able to swap CPUs isn’t a guaranteed feature on any machine, as manufacturers have been known to prevent unofficial upgrades in several different ways.

For laptops, this could look like a laptop case design that does not offer any access ports for the end-user. Apple’s MacBook Pros are famously difficult to open up, for example. Another obstacle could be that the CPU is soldered onto the motherboard. This is especially common in ultra-slim laptops and gaming laptops.

As for desktops, these obstacles are far less common. Most desktops are designed to be modular, and it would be a rare occasion where a pre-built desktop would have any components soldered, never mind the CPU. Either way, it is always good to research if your device’s CPU is accessible before shopping for a replacement.

Is a better CPU compatible with this socket type?

Once you’ve determined that your device’s CPU is removable, you must also determine if any compatible CPUs would be an upgrade. You can’t just pick the latest and greatest processor and slot it into your machine. Each device’s motherboard has a specific socket type that is compatible only with specific CPU models.

For example, if your gaming PC has an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, it already has the best gaming processors compatible with that motherboard’s AM5 socket. Since the motherboard supports only AM5 CPUs and you have the fastest one, you would have to replace your whole motherboard to find better performance. In that case, you are better off upgrading to a different component like the RAM or GPU.

Do you have the skill level for the task?

While replacing your computer’s CPU isn’t terribly difficult, it will require some basic technical skills. Therefore, you should make sure that you at least know the basic CPU installation instructions before you purchase a new CPU. After all, making a mistake at this step could render your new CPU useless, or worse, permanently damage the CPU socket on your motherboard. The most important thing to be careful of is not bending the CPU’s pins, which can be done if you don’t correctly insert the CPU. Thankfully, there are usually multiple visual indicators to guide you.

Aside from this step, the only other tasks you’d have to do are disassembling and reassembling your computer and applying thermal paste. Of course, if you don’t feel up to the task for any reason, you can always take your device to a computer repair shop. However you get it done, upgrading your CPU and refreshing your OS are much better options than simply discarding your slow laptop or PC. And they will always be cheaper than buying a new device. Just remember that it’s not possible with every machine.