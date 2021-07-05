Does my new Chromebook or Chromebox work offline?

Chromebooks are cloud-based by their very nature. If you recently switched to a new Chromebook from a Mac or PC, you might have some concerns about what you can do offline. The good news is you can still perform many common tasks on your laptop while not connected to the internet.

In fact, you can accomplish pretty much anything offline on a Chromebook that you can on a Mac or PC. Whether you want to read or respond to email, or just work on some spreadsheets, you can still get plenty of work done without the internet. In this article we’ll take a look at the most useful Chromebook tasks you can perform offline.

Read and respond to email

While you can’t fetch new email messages when offline, you can read and respond to synced messages using Gmail offline. Here’s how to do it:

Open Chrome . Important: Gmail offline will not work in Incognito mode. Go to Gmail’s offline settings. Check Enable offline mail. Choose your settings, such as how many days of messages you want to sync. Select Save changes. To use Gmail when you’re not connected to the internet, go to mail.google.com.

Important: When you send emails offline, your email goes into a new “Outbox” folder and gets sent as soon as you go back online. You can also bookmark Gmail offline for easy access.

Bookmark Gmail to use offline