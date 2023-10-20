When it comes to everyday media devices and audio accessories, there’s no beating the seamless connectivity of your favorite Apple earbuds automatically pairing with your iPhone, iPad and other Apple ID ecosystem gear. But what if you own the AirPods Pro 2 but no iOS devices? For those of us rocking Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones, is there just too much functionality to lose when your earbuds of choice aren’t optimized for Android devices?

Fortunately, the answer to this question is a resounding "no.” We’ve actually had our own AirPods Pro 2 paired to a Xiaomi 12S Ultra, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and a few other devices. And while some Apple-exclusive features and settings are indeed missing, the AirPods Pro 2 still work like a charm with non-Apple gear (for the most part).

How to pair an AirPods Pro 2 (or any AirPods) with an Android device

One immediate benefit you lose when you use the AirPods Pro 2 (or any AirPods) with an Android device is the somewhat seamless one-tap pairing process that you get within the Apple ecosystem. When you're on an iPhone and a new (or previously unpaired to your device) set of AirPods Pro 2 is near, as soon as the AirPods case lid is opened, your iPhone should get a pop-up card asking if you want to pair. One tap to confirm, and the AirPods Pro 2 are not only paired to your iPhone, but also to any other iOS device you have that's using the same Apple ID.

You don't get that with an Android device, but as we've alluded to, you'll still be able to pair and use the AirPods Pro 2 with an Android smartphone. Here's how:

Press and hold the small button on the back of the AirPods Pro 2 case, and wait for the case's indicator light to flash white. This means the AirPods Pro 2 has entered pairing mode. Go into the Bluetooth settings of your Android device. Find the AirPods listed, and tap to pair. A pop-up window will then ask you to grant permission for the AirPods Pro access to your contacts and call history. 2 Images Ben Sin / XDA Ben Sin / XDA Close

So instead of a one-tap process that takes half a second, pairing an AirPods Pro 2 with an Android device becomes a multi-step 10-second process. The good news is you only have to do this one time. Afterward, the AirPods Pro 2 will automatically connect to your Android device as soon as you take them out of the case.

We've used the AirPods Pro 2 with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Xiaomi 12T Pro. We've also the AirPods Max with at least a dozen Android devices from brands ranging from Google to Huawei, and we've never had any issues with audio playback or quality.

The core fundamental functionality of AirPods Pro 2 works perfectly fine on Android devices, including switching from ANC to transparency mode via a long press of the AirPods stem or adjusting volume with swipes. If your Android phone supports it, you can even access Google Assistant via the "Hey, Google" voice command.

What features do you lose when you pair an AirPods Pro 2 with an Android device?

As mentioned, you lose out on the seamless one-tap pairing during the first pairing process. That is only a one-time minor hassle that really shouldn't matter to anyone. But there are other features lost that may matter to you. These are:

Automatic ear detection

Spatial Audio

Customization of AirPods control

Apple Find My network

Automatic Ear Detection

Automatic ear detection is a feature most should be familiar with: The AirPods Pro 2 (and all previous AirPods) uses a proximity sensor to detect when the earbuds have been removed from your ear, and will pause music or video automatically anytime you take out your AirPods.

Spatial Audio

Spatial Audio is when the AirPods Pro 2 keep track of your head movement and adapt the audio playback to simulate the effect of a 360-degree listening experience. Turn your head right, for example, and audio from the left side would become stronger because your left ear is more "exposed" to the music "in front of you." The AirPods Pro 2 also offers personalized spatial audio, with the iPhone using its TrueDepth camera system to scan your ear canal for a "more personalized sound."

Spatial Audio is not a must-have feature, and it's not for everyone, but it can add to the music experience.

AirPods control optimization

The third feature lost is the ability to customize AirPods controls. If you're paired with an iPhone, you can jump into settings and change what a long press of the stem does. For example, you can assign the left long press to Siri while keeping the right long press toggling between ANC or transparency mode.

Find My

The last one may be important for most people: The AirPods Pro 2 can connect to Apple's Find My network, meaning if you allow it to, you can track its location if they're misplaced. You can even set up alerts that pop up on your iPhone anytime your AirPods Pro 2 are too far from your phone.

Should you buy an AirPods Pro 2 if you don't own an Apple device at all?

Let’s not beat around the bush: The AirPods Pro 2 is a fantastic set of wireless earbuds that sound great when paired with pretty much any device. Whether you’re an iOS-only homestead or prefer Android over Apple, features like powerful ANC, Adaptive Transparency, and voice controls can be used and enjoyed with any paired phone, tablet, or computer. Of course, if you’d like to keep all your core tech within the same ecosystem, there are plenty of other wireless earbuds on the market.

In fact, both Samsung and Google produce excellent wireless buds that compete with the AirPods Pro 2. There are also a number of third-party brands that make some pretty impressive ANC products that can be paired with any mobile OS.