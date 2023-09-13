Key Takeaways The iPhone 15 has a water resistance rating but is not waterproof, so it cannot take pictures underwater without a waterproof case.

The iPhone 15's water resistance is limited to fresh water and will not protect against damage in salt water or chemically treated pools.

Water damage is not covered under warranty, so if you damage your iPhone 15 by submerging it without a case, you will have to pay for repairs.

One of the most common things that people do with an iPhone is take pictures. Of course, most pictures are taken above water, but if you're wondering if the new iPhone 15 can take pictures underwater, the answer is no, it does not, at least without a proper case. While the iPhone 15 has a water resistance rating, it's not waterproof. This means if you submerge your bare phone underwater to take photos without putting it in a case, you'll risk damaging it. You will have to invest in a waterproof case if you absolutely must take your iPhone underwater for whatever reason.

Like all iPhones since the iPhone 7, the new iPhone 15 sports an IP68 rating under IEC standard 60529. This is quite a common rating, even for some of the best phones. That means that your iPhone has water resistance for a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. That's just for fresh water, though, so if you take your iPhone deep into the ocean (which has salt water) or a pool (that's treated with chemicals) for photos while it's bare and not inside a waterproof case, you're going to damage its components. To make matters worse, water damage is not covered under warranty, so if you do attempt to take your phone into the water, you'll end up having to pay the cost for Apple to repair it.

Going back to the start and answering the question, the iPhone 15 can not take pictures underwater without a proper case. There are a lot of great iPhone 15 cases out there that are waterproof, should you need one. And even if you do buy a waterproof case, once you take your iPhone out of the case after taking a dive in the water with it, you'll still want to ensure the phone is completely dried, and the charging port stays clean, too. After all, you don't want to damage your new iPhone.