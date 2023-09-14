The iPhone 15 uses a digital eSIM in lieu of a physical SIM card slot, so you might be wondering if you can use more than one SIM at a time. Obviously, it can't use any SIM cards, but the iPhone 15 supports up to eight eSIMs at once, which means you can use up to eight numbers on one phone. Although you can't use all eight at once. Let us explain.

What you need to know about eSIM on an iPhone

It's not uncommon these days for the best phones to not have physical SIM cards at all and instead use digital eSIM. Thankfully, eSIM is much more convenient since you don't need to worry about moving your SIM card around or going to a store for a new one. Plus, physical SIM would limit you to only the number of slots your phone had, which was usually only two.

With eSIM, you can head into your iPhone's settings page and configure up to eight for different countries or different phone numbers when you're traveling. This feature is available not only on iPhone 15 but also on any iPhone from the iPhone XS and upwards. All you have to do to activate eSIM is to go to Settings > Cellular > Add eSIM. You'll use a QR code provided by your carrier to help you add the eSIM to your phone. If you want, you can enter the details manually if the code isn't working.

You can keep adding as many as you want, and you even can rename each plan from the same settings page and assign them a name or label. However, you can only use two of them at once. There will also be a primary SIM and a secondary SIM available for selection in your settings.

We hope that answers your question. If you need additional support, you can try contacting your carrier for assistance. You also can check out Apple Support, which has a page dedicated to this issue.

If you settled on buying an iPhone, though, consider some of the best iPhone 15 cases to protect your phone. It's almost as essential as an eSIM itself since you don't want your new phone getting damaged.