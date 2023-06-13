The new Mac Studio (2023) is one of Apple's most powerful Macs yet. It is the follow-up to last year's model, but features upgrades to the M2 Max and M2 Ultra Apple silicon chips. There's very little chance you'll be upgrading your Mac Studio after you buy it, but you might be wondering if it can be upgraded after purchase. Unfortunately, you don't get that privilege. Since the Mac Studio (2023) is not upgradeable, you'll want to ensure that you choose a configuration that works best for your needs
Why the Mac Studio (2023) can't be upgraded
The Mac Studio (2023) doesn't have any upgradable components onboard. The M2 Max and M2 Ultra silicon, along with the SSD and unified memory, are all fused together on one motherboard. It's not uncommon for this to be the case, either. A lot of modern Windows laptops and some of the best MacBooks have internal components that are soldered down to the motherboard. This makes upgrades impossible for the common folk, though some with more technical skills have found ways to upgrade the Mac Studio through soldering and other non-traditional methods.
So, when buying the Mac Studio (2023), you'll want to pick a configuration that suits your needs. Keep in mind that more unified memory is always better, as tasks like video editing, coding, and photo editing will use up a lot of system memory. The more storage the better, too, as you'll have to worry less about using external SSDs or cloud storage services like Apple iCloud.
To give you a better idea of what you'll have to pay, here are the storage and unified memory options.
Unified memory upgrades on Mac Studio with M2 Max from $2,000 base model with 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU
Unified memory upgrade
Cost
32GB
Stock
64GB
+$400
96GB (Requires M2 Max with 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU)
+$800
Storage upgrades on Mac Studio with M2 Max from $2,000 base model with 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU
Storage Upgrade
Cost
512GB SSD
Stock
1TB Storage
+$200
2TB Storage
+$600
4TB storage
+$1,200
8TB storage
+$2,400
Unified memory upgrades on Mac Studio with M2 Ultra from $4,000 base model with 24-core CPU and 60-core GPU
Unified memory upgrade
Cost
64GB
Stock
128GB
+$800
192GB
+$1,600
Storage upgrades on Mac Studio with M2 Ultra from $4,000 base model with 24-core CPU and 60-core GPU
Storage Upgrade
Cost
1TB Storage
Stock
2TB Storage
+$400
4TB storage
+$1,000
8TB storage
+$2,200
Alas, to answer the original question again, no, you can't upgrade the Mac Studio (2023) after purchase. Everything is soldered down to the motherboard. You'll have to settle for a model that suits your needs and pay Apple for upgrades.
