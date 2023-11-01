Apple announced its latest chipsets, namely the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, at the Scary Fast on Oct. 30, alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and the 24-inch iMac. Design-wise, there isn’t much change in the MacBook Pros in this generation, although the 13-inch option has been retired.

Thanks to the more efficient 3nm M3 chipset, the new MacBook Pros promise a battery life of up to 22 hours. While this might not be a question you think about immediately, it’s worth knowing if the MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) battery can be replaced by the user. Apple hasn't made any design changes with the new MacBook Pro models, which also use the same chassis design from earlier generations. So, unless you are a seasoned hardware tinkerer, you cannot replace the MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) battery by yourself.

Why can't you replace the MacBook Pro's battery?

Unlike older generation MacBook Pros, where batteries could be easily swapped, the latest generation has batteries that are sealed to the chassis using a stretch-release adhesive. There is no point in trying to replace it yourself as you could end up damaging other components or worse, void the limited warranty.

Just take a look at this iFixit tutorial to see how many steps are involved in replacing a MacBook Pro (M2, 2023) battery by yourself. After you have replaced the battery, you also have to reassemble the internal circuitry. It’s not just a simple battery swap but also involves removing the Apple Trackpad. On top of this, you will need special kits that need to be bought separately from either iFixit or Apple’s Self-Service Repair Store. At the time of writing, only the 2022 MacBook Pro model tools are available for sale, but we expect the new MacBook Pro's tools to go on sale at some point.

Overall, while you can replace the battery yourself, there are high chances of something going wrong, and you could end up spending even more trying to undo that damage.

Taking expert help

If you need to replace the battery, you'll want to use the Apple Authorized Service Providers route to replace your MacBook Pro’s battery. It will set you back $249, but you will have the peace of mind that experts will get your MacBook Pro back to its stellar battery life. If you plan to get the MacBook Pro 2023 with the M3 chipset, you can easily use it for a few years if you have an average use case. When the battery does become unreliable, you can take the call for whether to go for just a battery replacement or get a new MacBook Pro for trade-in.

When do you need to replace your MacBook Pro’s battery?

Batteries on any electronic device do not last forever. In the case of MacBook Pros, they are generally rated for 1,000 charge cycles that work out to 2–3 years, depending on your use case. After two years of usage, you need to keep a lookout for some signs to be sure that a battery is working fine. Otherwise, replacing the battery is a good idea.

The most important sign is that your MacBook is discharging sooner than expected when it’s not plugged in. Random shutdowns while you are working are another sign that something is off with the battery. The macOS will also signal you when it realizes it’s time for the battery to be replaced. When clicking on the battery icon on your desktop, the Mac will show a warning symbol opposite Service Recommended.