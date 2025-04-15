Notion has dominated the all-in-one workspace domain for a while. It’s the ultimate hub for tasks, notes, projects, and databases. However, a new challenger has emerged who promises local control, interconnected knowledge, offline support, and unparalleled flexibility. Yes, I’m talking about Obsidian. But before you fully switch to Obsidian, it’s important to understand whether it can perform everything Notion can.

The short answer is no. Let's explore Obsidian’s unique strengths, explore its potential, pinpoint drawbacks (compared to Notion), and answer the burning question – is it the Notion alternative you have been searching for?

The organization method is identical

With the ability to link related notes

Both Obsidian and Notion have covered the basics of note organization. With Notion, you can create a new workspace and start adding pages and subpages to it. You can even mark several pages as favorites for easy access. Overall, Notion is like a well-organized filing cabinet where information is neatly categorized and stored.

Obsidian’s organization is fundamentally file-based. It uses vaults as the top-level container for your notes. Inside vaults, you can create folders and subfolders to organize your Markdown files. While you can create a hierarchical structure, the power of Obsidian lies in its interconnectedness, not just its folder organization (more on that later). You can’t make notes as favorites and instead rely on links, tags, and search to find relevant information.

Obsidian offers better flexibility

Store data anywhere

Here is where Obsidian edges out Notion by a mile. Obsidian stores your notes as plain text Markdown files within folders on your computer's file system. Your notes are always accessible, even without an internet connection. This is crucial for users who work in areas with limited internet.

Since Obsidian uses standard Markdown files, you can use any cloud storage service that syncs folders, including OneDrive, Dropbox, Google Drive, and iCloud. This gives you complete freedom to choose the cloud service that best suits your needs. For example, Microsoft 365 users can store Obsidian vaults on OneDrive, while Google Workspace subscribers may opt for Google Drive to get the job done.

Because the files are stored in markdown, they are readable by almost any text editor. This allows for extreme data portability and longevity. Notion primarily stores data in its cloud database. This means that you rely on Notion's servers to access your notes. Offline access is also limited.

Obsidian lacks advanced databases

Good luck organizing your data