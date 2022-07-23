Can the RAM and storage on MacBook Pro 13 (2022) be upgraded?

Laptops as a whole aren’t as upgradeable as they used to be, and Apple has caught its fair share of stick for this. Enter the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) with the shiny new, super-fast M2 chip. Can this be upgraded in any way?

The short answer is no, it can’t. At least not internally. Any extra storage you want to add must be done with external drives. As for the RAM, or Unified Memory as it’s also known on the Apple Silicon Macs, you’re stuck with what you get when you order. Unfortunately, this is the case with most of today’s best Macs.

The wizards at iFixit did their usual teardown that you can see in the video above. And it shows exactly why nothing can be upgraded. Beyond upgrades, it isn’t even particularly repairable, at least, not without getting Apple to do it for you. Everything is soldered to the Logic Board, and there’s not even a space to add an extra drive.

What to do with your MacBook Pro 13 (2022)

Since it can’t be upgraded there are some things you can take into consideration before you buy. The first, and perhaps the most important, is the Unified Memory. 8GB is the standard offering, and macOS does extremely well at using it efficiently. But if you’re going to be doing a lot of intensive work that could use more, then you’ll have to spec it up when you order. Each additional 8GB is another $200, up to a maximum of 24GB.

When it comes to storage you can get away with the standard 256GB if you’re prepared to use external drives to boost this. The MacBook Pro 13 (2022) supports Thunderbolt and USB 4.0, so you have the opportunity to use fast external storage. Or connect to a dock and then to additional storage.

It’s disappointing that user upgrades and repairs are a no-go on the latest MacBook Pro 13, but assuming you get the amount of memory you need, you do at least have options when it comes to storage.