Does the Acer Swift 3 (2022) come with a user-replaceable battery?

Acer announced a bunch of new laptops powered by Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake mobile processors. The Acer Swift 3 is one of the first mainstream notebooks on the market to be powered by these new chips. On top of that, it also brings a couple of other noteworthy features including more Thunderbolt ports and more storage, among other things. This is shaping up to be an exciting option in the mainstream business notebook market and we’ll have more to talk about it once we get our hands on a unit for a full review. One thing that a lot of people are interested in knowing is whether you can replace the battery in the Acer Swift 3 (2022). Well, the short answer to that question is — no, you can’t.

Battery replacement

The Acer Swift 3 (2022) doesn’t come with a user-replaceable battery. This means you will have to visit a service center to get a battery replacement in case anything goes wrong. Not being able to replace the battery manually isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker as a lot of manufacturers these days don’t allow you to do that. Sure, there are ways to open the chassis and get to the battery, but that’s not something we recommend as it’ll void the warranty of your machine.

If you’re very particular about buying a laptop with a user-replaceable battery then we recommend buying something like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 which lets you manually replace the battery with ease. You can check out our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 battery replacement guide to learn more about the process in detail.

Circling back to the Acer Swift 3 (2022), it packs a 3-cell, 56Whr battery, which is more in line with a lot of other laptops on the market. According to Acer, this battery is good for up to 10.5 hours of usage on a single charge, although your mileage may vary based on your day-to-day workload. Thanks to Intel’s new hybrid core architecture, you can expect it to last more than the previous generation Acer Swift 3 notebook. And 10.5 hours of usage seems just about right for a mainstream notebook this size, although it remains to be seen if /how it translates to real-world usage.

The battery performance is different for each machine as it depends on a lot of factors including the hardware, thermals, and more. But based on some similar business notebooks that we’ve reviewed in the past, a 56Whr battery-powered laptop should be able to get you through 6-7 hours of basic usage without any issues. Your mileage may vary based on the workload, so keep that in mind while making a purchase decision. But as long as you are using it for day-to-day productivity tasks, you can expect to see around 6 hours of battery life.

Acer Swift 3 (2022) battery: Closing Thoughts

According to Acer, the 3-cell battery inside the Swift 3 charges via a 65W charger that’s included inside the box. This particular notebook also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, either of which can be used to charge the laptop. You can head over to our Acer Swift 3 (2022) hub page to learn more about the laptop. Alternatively, you can also check out our round-up of the best Acer laptops or the best laptops to see if you can find more options to choose from.