The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) packs in an impressive 75Wh battery. Lenovo promises this battery can last you for up to 14 hours with local video playback, which is about typical when you look at it other great Lenovo laptops. But what happens if you notice that your battery health is dipping a bit, and you want to replace the battery on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)? Well, you can indeed replace the battery, however, doing so might void your warranty, which is why we don't really suggest replacing it on your own.

If you're experienced when it comes to repairing laptops, Lenovo considers the battery on the Yoga 9i to be a field replaceable unit (FRU). That means an authorized technician can swap out the battery for you through a warranty claim. Lenovo details this process in the hardware maintenance manual for the Yoga 9i, and we've also condensed it for you right here, should you take the risk of replacing it on your own.

What you'll need to replace the battery on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)

Before considering replacing the battery on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023), you'll want to make sure you have a few tools. You'll need a Phillips head screwdriver and an anti-static wrist strap. You'll also need a prying tool to open the bottom of the laptop. Once those basics are on-hand you can jump to the next steps in the guide. We even included some suggestions for products that you can buy for the repair process below.

iFixit Anti-Static Wrist Strap This anti-static wrist strap can protect you when you work on electronics like the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023). It fits around your wrist and has a clip that attaches to a metal object so you can ground yourself when opening up a laptop. $8 at Amazon

iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit This iFixit toolkit includes 16 precision bits, a spudger, a suction cup, and more tools to help you get inside your laptop and other electronics. $30 at Amazon

Replacing the battery on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)

If you want to replace the battery on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) you can follow the steps below. Please note, you'll want to turn off the Yoga 9i and turn it over and remove the power adapter from it, first. You'll also want to wear the anti-static wrist strap throughout this process to avoid discharging static electricity that can damage your Yoga 9i (2023).

Place the Yoga 9i on a flat surface, with the hinge facing away from you. Pry up the two ends of the rubber feet. Remove the feet. Remove the nine screws at the bottom using the Phillips head screwdriver. (Five on top, four on bottom) Place the screws in a separate space, and lay them out in the same orientation as you took them out. Using a pry tool, remove the bottom casing cover. Start at the bottom corners near the hinge, and then slowly remove the cover. Disconnect the battery from the system board. Use your fingernail to pull the connector, but do not pull the cable itself. Place the new battery pack in place, and replace the screws you removed. Plug the battery cable back into the system board. Put the cover back on. Put the screws for the cover back into place and tighten them.

That's it! You've successfully replaced the battery on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023). Now that the system is back together, you should plug in the charger and wait for the battery to fully charge. Your Yoga 9i should be back in normal function now.