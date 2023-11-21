Despite new competition from companies like Intel and Apple, one name still dominates the landscape of PC gaming hardware: Nvidia. The GeForce graphics cards have been a staple in the arsenal of desktop PC builders for more than two decades. Nvidia released its next generation of GPUs, the RTX 40 series, last October, with the RTX 4080 positioned between the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4090. If you're eyeballing an RTX 4080 for your build and are wondering how it will handle gaming at 4K, here's what you need to know.

Can the GeForce RTX 4080 run games at 4K?

Considering that the GeForce RTX 4080 is one of Nvidia's newer high-end cards, you'd expect it to be able to run games at 4K, and it certainly can. A more discerning gamer might ask how well the RTX 4080 can run 4K games and how its performance compares against other Nvidia GPUs, namely its flankers in the RTX 40 family.

Source: Nvidia

The GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs launched in October 2022. When we analyzed and compared the best graphics cards, we named the RTX 4070 the best GPU for most builders and the RTX 4090 Founders Edition the best Nvidia GPU overall. As you can probably tell just from the name, the RTX 4080 falls somewhere between the two on the horsepower spectrum. That doesn't tell us much about its performance, however.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Process 4nm 4nm 5nm Transistors 35.8 billion 45.9 billion 76.3 billion Ray Accelerators/Cores 46 76 128 Stream Processors 46 76 128 Base Clock Speed 1,920MHz 2,205 MHz 2,235MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,480MHz 2,505 MHz 2,520MHz Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2 GB/s 716.8 GB/s 1,008 GB/s Power Draw 200W 320W 450W

In our side-by-side comparison of the RTX 4070 and RTX 4080, we noticed that while the 4070 could run games at 4K, it struggled a bit at framerates above 50-60FPS. The RTX 4080, by contrast, had little trouble running 4K at 60FPS and is even at framerates up to 120FPS, provided you're willing to knock down the settings a bit (and maybe disable ray tracing) for certain games.

That makes the RTX 4080 "good enough" for 4K gaming in our estimation, although the RTX 4090 is the superior gaming graphics card. See our direct comparison of the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 for a more in-depth analysis, including in-game performance tests for titles like Cyberpunk 2077. However, these are expensive GPUs, to be sure: The RTX 4080 rings in at $1,200, while the RTX 4090 retails for $1,600. Compare that to the RTX 4070, which is much more affordable at around $600.