Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 is an absolute beast, capable of (somewhat depending on your rig’s other specs) running the most demanding modern AAA games at ultra settings while still achieving over 60 FPS performance, with the added advantage of the 40 series’ ray tracing, path tracing, and DLSS 3.0-ready capabilities.

While the spectacle of 4K, 120+ FPS gaming may be enough for most gamers who can swing the price, 8K remains the dream for many. Here, we’ll answer the question of whether the world’s most powerful consumer GPU can make that dream come true, and if it’s worth it.

Can an RTX 4090 run 8K?

There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to running anything in 8K, whether it’s Cyberpunk 2020, 400GB Skyrim modlist with every texture upscaled, or Adobe Premiere for that matter, but the short answer to this question is: Yes. That answer comes with some caveats, of course.

Built on the Ada Lovelace architecture, the 4090 boasts amazing specs, with 24GBs of VRAM, 16384 cores running at 2.24 - 2.52 GHz, 512 dedicated tensor cores for DLSS, and 128 dedicated ray tracing cores. Keeping in mind that the 3090 was also marketed as being capable of 8K gaming only a couple of years ago, and that’s without the benefit of the 4090’s dedicated ray tracing and DLSS cores or the ability to run DLSS 3.0, you’d think that this would make the 4090 a shoo-in for high-performance 8K gaming, and you’d mostly be right.

But while the 3090 can run 8K, benchmarks show that it will, on average, only achieve FPSs of around 58-72 for most popular AAA titles, and that’s only with DLSS 2.0 turned on. Throw in ray tracing and results may vary even more. And that’s only if the rest of your rig is beefy. To play in 8K for both the 3090 and the 4090, these are the minimum recommended specs in addition to your GPU.

Processor: 6 Core, 12 Thread, 3.8 GHz base clock or higher CPU (such as an i9)

Motherboard: PCIe Gen 3 or higher

Memory: 64 GB, 3200 MHz, CL16 (4x 16 GB or 2x 32 GB) or higher speed

Storage: NVMe M.2

Power Supply: 750W 80 plus Gold or higher

PC Chassis: ATX mid-tower case, high airflow style (2-3 intake fans at the bottom or front of the case and 1-3 exhaust fans at the top/back of the case)

That’s an expensive rig, obviously, but if you’re lucky enough to be able to swing it all, benchmarks for 8K gaming with your 4090 are decent, as long as you’ve got DLSS on.

With the highest settings (including ray tracing where applicable) and DLSS set to High Performance, you’ll see FPSs of around 80 for Red Dead Redemption 2, MS Flight Simulator, and Fortnite, to name a few. Less-demanding isometric games like Lost Ark will blaze away at 80 to 100+ FPS even without DLSS. Take away DLSS, however, for most of those titles, and FPSs dip into the nigh-unplayable 30 and less. While DLSS 3.0 generally looks great and buys you a lot of performance, it’s not that way with every single title that supports it, so it’s not an unequivocal win.

Beyond the cost of the rig you’ll need to run 8K, there’s the issue of displays. Right now, there’s really only one “affordable” 8K display that can be used for gaming out there, the Dell UltraSharp UP3218K, which you can get for a little over $3000, for which you could probably get yourself a pretty serviceable 4K rig, display and all.

So here we are at the end of the long answer to the question! Can a 4090 run 8K? For less demanding titles, it’s a solid yes. For more demanding AAA titles, also yes, as long as you’ve got the scratch for the gear, and as long as you don’t mind the occasional dip in image quality that comes with DLSS 3.0. On the balance, though, it might be worth waiting a few more years for more and cheaper 8K display options, and more support from game devs themselves.