Released in 2022, the Steam Deck is a lauded handheld gaming system that allows players to access their favorite games away from their PCs. It boasts a user-friendly interface, the ability to connect to external displays, and access to your entire Steam Library on the go. There are currently five models available for purchase with a range of storage options, battery life, and screen options. You can choose between an LCD or OLED screen, but the real question is, can any Steam Deck model output 4K?

The Steam Deck can output its video to a 4K monitor

One of the best features of any Steam Deck model is its ability to connect to a monitor or TV via a docking station. These docks charge your unit while providing additional ports to connect keyboards, mice, and external monitors via HMDI or DisplayPort. Of course, to take advantage of high-quality visuals, you'll need a 4K monitor. When your Steam Deck is docked, it will automatically default to the connected screen's resolution. So, if you have a 4k monitor, your handheld will default to 3840x2160 at a 60hz refresh rate. You can manually adjust this in the Deck's display settings.

What's the deal with the built-in Steam Deck displays?

The screens on the Steam Deck aren't equipped to handle 4K resolution at this time, but they do have fairly powerful displays. You can choose between the 256GB LCD model, which features a 7-inch display with a 1280x800 resolution, or you can also upgrade to an OLED model with a 7.4-inch display and 1280x800 resolution. If you opt for the most expensive model, the 1TB OLED, your screen will also feature anti-glare glass.