On a great business laptop like the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4, we understand how critical it might be to have access to the internal SSD. When a business has to turn a laptop over to someone new, it's important to remove the SSD and give the laptop a fresh start. Even as an individual, if you buy a laptop, you might want to upgrade your storage later to a larger drive. Well, if you accept the risks of voiding your warranty, or potentially damaging your laptop (if you're not careful), it's pretty easy to replace the storage on the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. Unlike on one of the other best laptops, storage on this ThinkPad isn't soldered, you can replace it by following the steps below.

What you'll need

To upgrade the storage on the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4, you will need a few tools. You're going to have to open the laptop and take safety precautions, too. We suggest buying the iFixit Essentials Electronics Toolkit, which has the Phillips head screwdriver and pry tool you'll need to get into the bottom of the laptop. We also suggest an Anti-Static Wrist Strap to protect yourself. And finally, an M.2 SSD. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 uses a full-size M.2 2280 SSD. We've linked to one from Samsung below.

Keep in mind, you'll also want to back up your files to the cloud, or on another HDD or SSD before you remove one. And you'll need to reinstall Windows 11, so keep a USB drive handy with the Windows 11 operating system. We have a guide that explains how you can install Windows 11 on a new PC, should you need help with that part of the process.

Upgrading the storage on the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4

Once you have all the items above, you can begin the process of installing the new SSD. Follow the steps below.

Start by turning off Fast Startup in the Windows 11 settings. Unplug your laptop from power after making sure it's fully charged. Restart your laptop, then when you see the Lenovo logo, press F1 to go into BIOS. Select Config and then Power. Select the option to Disable the built-in battery then press Enter and select Yes. Turn off your laptop, and place it on a flat surface, so the hinge faces away from you. Use a standard Phillips screwdriver and remove the five screws at the bottom of the laptop. There are three along the top edge and one on the left and right side. Source: Lenovo Insert your pry tool at the top corner of the laptop near the hinge, slowly lift it up and make your way around the laptop. Lift the bottom cover of the laptop up and remove it. Put on your wrist strap, and ground yourself to an unpainted metal surface. Look for the SSD drive in the middle of the laptop. Use your Phillips screwdriver and remove the screw holding it in place. Slowly pull the drive to the right to release it. Source: Lenovo If the thermal pad under the drive is also removed, replace it back to its original place under the drive. Slot your new drive into place, ensuring the pins slide into the socket. The notches will have to align. Reattach the screw on the SSD. Replace the bottom cover and secure it with the five screws.

Those are all the steps to installing the new SSD. Once you replace all those screws on the bottom lid of the laptop, you can turn on your laptop, and repeat steps three to five, this time re-enabling built-in battery. You can then boot up your device from the USB drive with the Windows 11 install, and follow the steps on the screen. Then, once Windows is installed, restore your files and other data from your backup.

