Lenovo's new premium laptop has great specs and a premium design, but what if you want to make upgrade it in the future? There are some limitations.

The 2022 Lenovo Yoga 9i was one of the best laptops we got to use last year, and the company is following that up with a relatively minor refresh for 2023. Aside from upgrading the processor to a newer 13th-generation model, the laptop is pretty much the same as before. So what does that mean for your ability to upgrade it internally? If you'd like to upgrade the RAM or storage on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023), you'll run into some limitations. Only the storage is upgradeable.

You can't upgrade the RAM on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)

Like many premium ultrabooks, the Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with onboard RAM, which means it's soldered onto the motherboard. You can't replace or upgrade the RAM because there's no easy way to remove or add more RAM.

Out of the box, the Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with 16GB of RAM, and at least at launch, that's pretty much the only option you get. It should be enough for the vast majority of users, even years into the future, and you'll be able to multitask and run all kinds of apps without any issues. Even if there were other options, we'd recommend 16GB for most people.

How to upgrade the storage on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)

Unlike the RAM, you can upgrade the storage on the Lenovo Yoga 9i. You can configure the laptop with up to a 1TB solid-state drive (SSD), and it comes in either an M.2 2242 or M.2 2280 form factor, which means you can buy a standard SSD to replace it.

If you'd like to upgrade, you'll first need to make sure you back up your data to a different drive (or a cloud service like OneDrive) and then create Windows 11 installation media by following the steps on our guide to install Windows 11.

What you'll need

To upgrade your SSD, you'll also need a few tools, as well as a replacement SSD for your laptop. A good option is the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit, which includes tools like a screwdriver and a spudger to make it easier to open up your laptop. You might also want an anti-static wrist strap, which prevents electrical discharges while you're working inside the laptop.

How to replace the SSD inside the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)

Once you have all the equipment, and you've backed up your data, follow these steps to remove your old SSD and install a new one:

Turn off your computer and let it cool down for a few minutes. Lay the laptop upside down with the hinge facing away from you. Use a prying tool to lift the ends of the wide rubber foot next to the hinge. Remove the rubber foot entirely. There are nine screws holding the base cover in place, and three different dimensions for them. Remove them and keep track of each group for reassembly: The two screws in the top corners, near the hinge (M2 x L7.6)

The three screws under the rubber foot (M1.6 x L2.9)

The four screws along the bottom edge (M2 x L2.6) Use a prying tool to release the base cover and remove it. Disconnect the battery cable from the motherboard using your fingernail or plastic prying tool to unplug the connector. Don't pull on the cable. The SSD is located on the right side of the laptop, just above the battery. Remove the screw on the right side of the SSD. Note: In some models, you may see a smaller M.2 2242 SSD with a bracket, while others will have a longer M.2 2280 SSD. 2 Images Close Pull the SSD away from the slight at a 45-degree angle. Insert the new SSD in the same position as the old one, aligning the notch in the connector with the notch on the slot. Screw the right side of the SSD to hold it in place. Be careful to avoid overtightening since it can damage the components. Reconnect the battery cable. Attach the bottom cover in the original position, making sure it's fully set in place. Reinsert the nine screws in the correct positions, as mentioned in step 4. Reinsert the rubber foot near the hinge.

You should now be ready to start setting up your PC with the new SSD. You'll need to install Windows 11 again in order to use the PC, using the guide we linked above. After that, you should be good to go.

That's about all there is to upgrading the SSD on the Lenovo Yoga 9i. It's not a terribly complicated process, though it does require some tools and know-how. Still, it's a way to save money and get more out of one of the best Lenovo laptops ever. If you'd rather have a laptop that also has upgradeable RAM, gaming laptops are usually your best bet.