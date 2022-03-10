Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the Mac Studio?

Apple revealed the M1 chip back in 2020. If you buy a Mac from the company, it will likely be powered by one of the M1 chips. The company has slowly been ditching Intel processors, and now most of the Cupertino tech giant’s computers include its own SoC. Developers have also been optimizing their apps for Apple Silicon Macs to deliver a smoother performance. With the company providing both the hardware and software, macOS Monterey has become one of the most efficient operating systems. However, to ensure that the computer performs well, one must have an abundance of memory. If you’ve bought the latest Mac Studio, you must be wondering — Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on this machine? Here’s what you need to know.

Can a user upgrade the RAM and storage on their Mac Studio?

The short answer is no. If you’ve bought a Mac Studio, you can upgrade neither the RAM nor the storage on it. Apple doesn’t make these parts accessible to users. So you’re stuck with the configuration you initially went for.

But what about users who need more memory on their Macs? Apple caters for different budgets and needs with its diverse Mac lineup. The company allows users to choose the RAM and storage configurations when they’re buying a Mac. So if you believe you will need more memory than that included in the entry-level models, you have to select that during your purchase — not after.

If you’ve already bought a Mac Studio and really need the extra memory, your only choice would be selling your current machine and buying another one with upgraded specifications. It’s neither convenient nor budget-friendly, but that’s the way Apple operates.

How much RAM and storage did you go for when buying your Mac Studio? Let us know in the comments section below.