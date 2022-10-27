Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 comes with up to 32GB of RAM, but it can get a bit expensive to upgrade that far. But can you upgrade later?

The Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft's latest flagship laptop, and it comes with many of the latest and greatest specs. It packs 12th-generation Intel Core processors, and you can get it with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. However, those upgrades are only available as specific configurations, so you can't upgrade the RAM or storage at will. These configurations can get pretty expensive, too, so you might be thinking about getting a RAM upgrade for the Surface Laptop 5 later, but that's not possible.

The RAM inside the Surface Laptop 5 is soldered onto the motherboard, and it's not designed to be replaceable by customers. Once you make your purchase, that's the amount of RAM you're stuck with until you get a new computer. As such, you're going to want to think carefully about how much RAM you'll need.

How much RAM do you need in the Surface Laptop 5?

There are three RAM configurations available with the Surface Laptop 5 — 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB — and they're all meant for different kinds of users. You'll get 8GB if you only need the bare minimum to get a premium experience. Windows 11 itself requires at least 4GB, and if you plan on using your browser with a few tabs open and a couple of other apps, it's frankly enough, at least right now.

However, we'd consider 16GB the sweet spot for the majority of users. With this much RAM, you'll have plenty of room to breathe when it comes to multitasking. You can open multiple browser tabs and different apps, and work with some larger assets in apps such as Visual Studio. For most people, this is all you'll need for the next few years.

Some more specific user groups may want even more RAM, and if you're one of those users, you probably already know why you need it. If your workload involves opening large files and databases — in apps like Visual Studio or Microsoft Access, for example — you might benefit from 32GB of RAM. It might also help if you work with large images in a photo editing environment since you can load in larger assets. At this point, you're well into the high-end territory, and you're going to have a great experience.

If you've made your choice, you can buy the Surface Laptop 5 using the link below. This is one of the best Surface PCs you can buy right now, thanks to the high-end specs, and it's potentially one of the best laptops in general. On top of the high-end specs, it comes in a range of colors (particularly the 13.5-inch model), which helps it stand out from the sea of silver and black devices out there.