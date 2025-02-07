Most desktop and laptop PCs have just one processor. This CPU handles everything the system needs to process, but why don't we simply add another CPU to the mix to double the amount of processing bandwidth? You can purchase motherboards that support more than one CPU unit, though they are limited to servers. Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC chips can be used in formation though whether you should do so depends on what you plan to use the device for. If it's for general use and gaming, you may want to consider alternatives (and stick to a single CPU), but for servers, virtual machines, and other cases, two CPUs can make all the difference.

Building a PC with two CPUs