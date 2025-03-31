A mini PC is a fantastic way to save desk space without sacrificing performance for daily tasks and workflow. Gaming is a whole different beast altogether, but modern CPUs used inside these compact systems have come a long way in providing a decent experience in conservative settings. But most mini PCs are prebuilt, so can you build your own system to rival NUCs and other devices? It's possible, so long as you keep expectations in check and don't mind spending a small fortune.

What is a mini PC?

A super-small system