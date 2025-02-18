Providing connectivity throughout your home can be a challenge if you're relying on one access point and Ethernet alone. If you have a small enough space, you can make it work, but it's not ideal if you have a multi-storey abode with all the walls that come along with it. The key to great connectivity is to implement a mesh network.

Mesh networks work with one central router that communicates with any number of nodes placed throughout your home. These nodes provide Wi-Fi connectivity to your devices by communicating with each other, making your proximity to the main router a non-factor. So, you might be thinking, the more nodes the better, right? Well, the truth is, it's a bit more complicated than that.

Related If you have a mesh network, here are 3 things you need to know about subnets Subnets can impact your network in a way you may not expect if you didn't know you had one, so here's what you need to know.

Too many nodes can cause issues

Less is more, in most scenarios