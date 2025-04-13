You know what hurts more than bad games? Canceled games. A broken release can be patched, and a lackluster sequel can sometimes be forgiven. However, when a promising title never makes it out of the door? That’s a wound that never heals. The gaming world has seen some great games, and some even greater ones that were never made in the first place.

I’m forever going to be mad about some games I was waiting for with perhaps the highest amount of excitement possible, and they were either axed mid-development or sacrificed in favor of safer bets that may or may not have worked out, anyway.

5 The true NFS: Most Wanted sequel

What could have been, what almost was