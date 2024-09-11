Microsoft is always testing new Windows features, whether it's through the Windows Insider Program or even some capabilities that make it to final versions of Windows. Now that the operating systemgets updates much more frequently, it's common to see features being added, and many times, these features are removed at a later point.

Every now and then, there's a good feature Microsoft teases for Windows that ends up being removed, and it's always a shame to see it happen. So, I wanted to take a look at some of the features that Microsoft has added to Windows and then cancelled, much to my dismay.

6 My People

I think it was actually a good idea

My People is a feature that was around for a few versions of Windows 10, but if you ask me, it still deserved better than it got. The idea behind this feature was that sometimes you have people in your life who are you primary focus, and you don't want to think about the messaging apps they're on, you just want to have quick access to them across all of those platforms. My People allowed you to pin your favorite contacts to your taskbar, and you could reach them on any platform that they had accounts on, as long as said platform integrated with Windows.

Therein lies the first problem with My People, however. A lot of messaging services didn't have Windows apps, and even if they did, it wasn't always guaranteed they would support the My People feature, which greatly reduced its usefulness. But there's a bit more to it. I think another big issue with My People is that, while you had a quick access to the person you were talking to, you still had to manually switch between the apps you wanted to talk to them on, and the messaging history was split between each app. I think having a unified UI for your conversations across platforms would have been great.

I do acknowledge that maybe this feature isn't for everyone. But I do have contacts I talk to on different platforms, and having those platforms under the same umbrella does make it easier. That's why I love using Beeper as much as I do today.

5 Timeline

At least it's kind of being brought back now

Timeline is another feature that was actually around for a long time during the Windows 10 era, though it was significantly watered down in the later years. Timeline was a smart idea that allowed you to jump back into tasks you'd been doing earlier. Your tasks would sync across devices, too, so you could pick up from a different PC or even, for a time, from your phone.

The big problem with Timeline is that it needed apps to actively support that capability, and again, a lot of them didn't. The usefulness of the Timeline feature was very limited by the supported apps and platforms, and Microsoft never figured out a way to make it more consistent.

Well, until recently, anyway. It seems that with the upcoming Recall feature for Copilot+ PCs, we may finally have the realization of the vision for Timeline. Hopefully, it lives up to expectations.

4 Sets

Tabs for all the apps

Sets were a feature that kind of sounded like a dream come true. The ability to force every one of your apps into a tab was very interesting, since it allowed you to group anything and everything related to a given workload into the same window, and made it much easier to juggle all those apps.

Microsoft teased fans with Sets for a long time. It appeared for a while in the Windows Insider Program and was pulled before the next major update, only to be brought back about a year later with some enhancements in tow. Again, though, it was pulled before it became officially available, and since then, Microsoft gave up on that concept entirely. Instead, a few major apps have been given tab support, such as Windows Terminal, Notepad, and File Explorer.

But I still believe Sets could be a very useful feature, and in fact, an app like Stardock's Groupy can deliver that functionality just fine for the most part. It's a shame Microsoft gave up on it.

3 Chat with Microsoft Teams

And Skype integration, too

Close

I don't know what it is with Microsoft and messaging, but it seems like there's always something going wrong with the company's attempts. Back during the early Windows 10 days, Microsoft had thee idea to merge Skype functionality into the operating system, so your Messaging app would handle both SMS and Skype messages in the same conversation, and your phone app could do calls for Skype or over the phone. This was a great idea that wasn't executed as well as it should have been, and instead of improving it, Microsoft just gave up and released a new Skype app six months later.

But more recently, it happened again with the Chat feature powered by Microsoft Teams in Windows 11. Chat was, simply put, a Teams integration in Windows 11. It gave your Teams chats a place to live on your taskbar, with a dedicated icon that made it that much easier to access it, and even preview video settings before making a call. The problem was the Chat feature was fundamentally broken and it didn't do much to move people over from Skype. In fact, shortly after Windows 11 launched with this feature, Microsoft's Skype team released one of the biggest updates yet. And then it happened again a year later.

Microsoft couldn't make it clear that Teams was the future, and so, no one really wanted to use it. Especially when features like video calling in Teams were broken. Now, the Teams app just comes preinstalled in Windows 11 without the dedicated integration. To be fair, the new app is better, but it feels like it's much less relevant to Windows itself now.

2 Tablet mode

It just wasn't given a proper shot