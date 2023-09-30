Tonight, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez defends his four title belts against challenger Jermell Charlo. If Charlo wins, he'll become a two-weight undisputed champion.

With Canelo being the only boxer in history to hold the undisputed championship at super middleweight, this will be a tough fight for the challenger. Still, Charlo is no pushover, being undisputed super welterweight champion. The lure of being double-undisputed is too big to resist, and this pairing is set to explode in the ring.

When and where?

The huge bout between two undisputed champions of the ring, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Jermell Charlo is set to square off in on the canvas tonight, Saturday, September 30. Coverage begins at 9:00 p.m ET, 6 p.m. PT, and Sunday, October 1 at 02:00 a.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Canelo vs Charlo from anywhere

How to livestream the big fight between Canelo and Charlo in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Canelo defend his WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super middleweight titles live, Showtime PPV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on Showtime in the US, and Showtime PPV is the most affordable (and only) place to get it. The title bout costs a one-time fee of $85, no matter how many rounds they go for.

Showtime PPV is the only place to catch the huge prize bout between two undisputed champions, Canelo and Charlo. $85 at Showtime PPV

How to watch Charlo and Canelo in the UK

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that any broadcaster in the UK is going to carry the fight. You can try using ExpressVPN to make your computer seem like you're in the US and signing in to Showtime to catch the fight, just like viewers in the US. That's the only way viewers in the UK can watch what promises to be a fantastic bout between two undisputed champions, one of which will lose that title, and possibly several belts.