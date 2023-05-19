In recent years, many Android OEMs have tied up with renowned camera companies to improve the imaging capabilities of their premium smartphones. Some of the most well-known partnerships between smartphone manufacturers and camera makers include OnePlus with Hasselblad, Xiaomi with Leica, and Vivo with ZEISS, among others. A report out of China now suggests that a new name could soon be added to that list.

According to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Japanese camera major Canon is looking to tie-up with a smartphone manufacturer as standalone point-and-shoot camera sales continue to plummet worldwide. The report does not reveal the names of the companies that Canon is in talks with, but with so many smartphone vendors currently going it alone in the camera department, it is very likely that at least one of them will be willing to ink a deal.

It is worth noting that most tie-ups between smartphone makers and camera brands are about the imaging algorithms and software rather than the sensors themselves. For example, in case of the Hassleblad/OnePlus partnership, the Swedish camera manufacturer is said to help with the color calibration of images to provide more natural-looking and accurate colors in photos. So a tie-up with Canon won't necessarily mean that the phones will include Canon's sensors, as Sony, Samsung, and OmniVision are likely to remain the sensor suppliers to the leading brands for the foreseeable future. Instead, it is very likely that these devices will come with software inputs from Canon.

One of the first phone manufacturers to have tied up with a recognized camera brand was Nokia. The Finnish company's partnership with Zeiss resulted in many memorable camera phones, including the iconic 808 PureView, which became known for its incredible 41MP Toshiba image sensor paired with Zeiss optics. While the 808 ran the Symbian Belle OS and was not a real smartphone in the truest sense of the term, its camera capabilities made it a cult classic, and to this day, it continues to be counted among the best camera phones of all time.