Using a printer can be confusing, whether it's figuring out how to connect your printer to your Chromebook, how to print from an Android phone, or anything else, but deciding which printer to buy can be equally confusing: Do you need the ability to scan? Do you want to print photos or just text? Wired or wireless? Luckily, all-in-one printers like the Canon PIXMA TR7020a take a lot of this confusion away by offering up just about all the features you'd want in one device.

What's more, though, is that right now you can find a TR7020a for a staggering 50% off on Amazon thanks to this Prime Day deal, saving you $80 and bringing the price of this feature-rich printer down to just $80. If you're in the market for an easy-to-use, all-in-one printer that can handle photos and text, print wirelessly, scan, and a lot more, make sure to give this deal a look.

Why a Canon PIXMA printer is worth the money

A big part of why you should consider the TR7020a comes down to versatility. This printer can really do it all. With this PIXMA, you're getting an auto-document feeder for easy scanning and copying of multipage documents; support for printing on all kinds of paper; wireless connectivity; mobile printing; an OLED display for keeping track of your prints; the ability to print on both sides of paper; and two-way paper feeding for both plain and photo paper. Plus, you'll have no issues printing in either color or black and white, meaning this printer can handle text and photos.

A laserjet printer may offer up faster prints, but these can get quite expensive, especially if you're looking to print in color, while more basic printers often eschew luxury functionality like scanning and copying, which would mean you'd need to buy another dedicated device. Cheaper printers oftentimes also lack wireless functionality or don't come with convenient displays to check on your prints, which takes away a lot of versatility. More features on more expensive printers may not be useful to the average person, like faxing, while this PRIXMA is a good middle-ground.

Most importantly, the TR07020a is only $80 with this Prime Day deal. Normally, you'll easily see all-in-one printers like this cost $100 or $150, depending on the brand and your printer of choice. At a massive 50% off and well under $100, this Canon printer is a superb deal if you're looking to make one purchase and get all your printing, scanning, and copying needs taken care of without needing to buy multiple devices or spend too much.