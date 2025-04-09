Summary Switch 2 costs $449.99 + $80 for digital game, concerns arise over high price

Nintendo president defends Switch 2 pricing, suggests buying original Switch instead

Nintendo plans to keep original Switch available, but some gamers may feel left out due to exclusive Switch 2 games.

The Nintendo Direct for the Switch 2 went great, but after the curtains had closed, people were left with one question: how much will this all cost? People were shocked when the prices did appear; we were looking at $449.99 for the console and $80 for a digital game (up to $90 if you wanted it in physical). People really didn't like the price point, and after Switch 2 was delayed in response to new tariffs, they feared the cost would rise even higher. If the Switch 2 is out of your budget, Nintendo has a golden idea: buy the original Switch instead. It's just that easy.

Nintendo of America's president thinks you should just buy the original Switch

In an interview with CBC Canada, Nintendo of America's president, Doug Bowser, made comments on the system's price points. It seems he has heard the resounding feedback from gamers that the Switch 2's pricing, both for the console and its games, is way too steep. His reply is that he believes the price set is "appropriate," which is fair; however, he then says something a little out-there:

"As we look at Nintendo Switch 2 and you think about the feature sets that I talked about ... we believe that the pricing is appropriate for the value of the machine and the gameplay experience overall." "We recognize there are some people that may not be able to afford [the Switch 2's] price point. That's why we wanted to make the other Switch platforms available, so [people] still have an opportunity to come into our gaming universe, be a part of these characters in these worlds, and see value, if you will, in whatever rung of the platform they come in."

So, good news: it seems that Nintendo aims to keep the original Switch around for a little longer. The bad news: because the Switch is sticking around, you're out of luck if you can't pony up the price for a Switch 2. Given how many games we saw during the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct were exclusive to the newer consoles (including some DLC for original Switch games), people playing on their Switch will probably feel more high and dry than Doug Bowser thinks they will. Here's hoping they release a budget Switch 2 with reduced features (like the 2DS) so more people can hop on the newest console.