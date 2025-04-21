Home Assistant is a fantastic piece of software that forms the backbone of many smart homes, including my home. With a seemingly endless number of integrations, automations, and scripts on the internet, it's difficult to find something not supported by Home Assistant in some way. However, if you install Home Assistant OS or Home Assistant Supervised, you'll also get access to "Add-ons." These are containerized applications designed to work within Home Assistant, and there are some extremely useful tools available.

While Home Assistant comes with an add-on repository pre-loaded in supported installs, there are many add-on repositories that users can also add to their Home Assistant to get even more tools. These are some of the add-ons I can't live without since making the switch to Home Assistant OS, and all of them are in the default repository when you first install and configure HAOS.

5 File Editor

Great for changing your configuration files

If you frequently edit your YAML files, such as your configuration.yaml or your templates.yaml, then File Editor is an invaluable tool to add to your arsenal. It shows you all of Home Assistant's files in your browser, complete with a YAML editor with syntax support. This means you can edit your files, make sure they look right, and then go to your settings and reboot your Home Assistant instance to bring in the changes. All without leaving your browser.

As someone who was previously used to opening a terminal inside a container and using Vim to edit my files, this has been one of the best parts of switching over from a containerized instance to HAOS. It's a big improvement, and it's one of my most-used add-ons.

4 Music Assistant

Combine music from everywhere