Summary Canva has expanded beyond design with the launch of Visual Suite 2.0, introducing Canva Sheets and a generative AI coding assistant to compete with tools from Microsoft, Google, and Adobe.

Canva Sheets combines data management with design, offering features like Magic Insights, Magic Charts, and Magic Formulas, while integrating with platforms like HubSpot and Google Analytics.

The new Canva Code tool allows users to build custom interactive tools without coding knowledge, with the option to refine outputs or directly edit the generated code.

Canva started as a simple drag-and-drop design tool and has been dominating the creative industry for over a decade. While the creative software has primarily been pitted against Adobe's Creative Suite tools, like Adobe Express, and has undoubtedly rolled out features that further closed the gap between the two, this latest update pushes the tool far beyond just design.

Canva announced its latest redesigned AI-powered workspace tools, Visual Suite 2.0 at Canva Create 2025, expanding its territory and now attempting to take on Microsoft and Google as well.

Canva can now code, analyze spreadsheets, and more

Canva rolled out numerous office suite tools earlier in 2022, including Canva Docs and Canva Whiteboards. The company is now expanding its vision of breaking out of only design tools and has launched its take on Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel — Canva Sheets.

Of course, Canva isn’t just going to build a spreadsheet tool without adding its creative Canva touch. The company describes it as “Data meets design on Canva Sheets.” While you can input data within a Canva Sheet itself like other spreadsheet tools, you can also, integrate Canva Sheets with HubSpot, Statista, Google Analytics, and even import CSVs and Excel files with Data Connectors.

Canva’s AI-powered Magic Insights feature can "instantly uncover patterns, trends, and key takeaways in a click." If you want to convert your boring data into a chart to make it visually easier to understand, instead of manually finding the best one, Magic Charts can recommend the optimum one for you.

The best part of spreadsheet applications is that you can use formulas to manipulate data. However, if you have short-term memory like I do and tend to forget everything seconds after you remember it, Magic Formulas is another feature that can help. All you need to do is ask a question in plain language, and Magic Formulas will do all the math for you.

Canva Sheets also works seamlessly with the rest of Canva. So, whether you're creating an Instagram Story or a presentation for your final thesis, you can add a Sheet page to your design or even use it as an element in your presentation.

While Canva Sheets is certainly exciting, Canva's brand-new generative AI coding assistant is what really excites me as a computer science student. Similar to Gemini's Code Assistant or even ChatGPT, all you need to do is describe your idea to it, and it can create "dynamic, custom tools" for you within seconds.

Whether you'd like to create an interactive learning game or build a custom timer to integrate within your design, Canva Code can help you out, even if you've never written a line of code yourself. For instance, I asked Canva Code to create a timer for me, and the output was...incredible.

Similar to how your first pancake never turns out great, it's rare for an AI output to match your expectations right away. Fortunately, Canva Code can revise your content based on your feedback until it aligns with your vision. For instance, the timer it created had a purple background. So, I asked the AI assistant to change the background color to yellow:

Or, if you find that it’s struggling to produce exactly what you're envisioning, and you have a bit of coding expertise, you can simply copy the code out of Canva Code and tweak it however you’d like.

You can try the tools out for yourself as well! To unlock the features above, head to Canva and click the icon I've circled: