Australian creative software, Canva, has been on the market for over a decade. While it’s always competed with Adobe software, there is a much more direct comparison to Adobe Express for digital marketing design and content creation. Canva offers some amazing features, some of which are much better than what you’ll find with Adobe Express. Let's check them out.

8 Partnership with Affinity

Two great Adobe competitors paired together

While Canva is still a giant corporation, it has more independence than Adobe, which is attempting to take over the creative world. Adobe competitor Affinity was acquired by Canva in March 2024, creating a future full of possibilities for this creative software without involving Adobe.

While it hasn’t made a difference to either Canva nor Affinity products yet, the acquisition of Affinity by Canva brings much excitement to creative users.

7 Beginner-friendly

Canva has a less daunting interface

Canva began in 2013 as a tool to help regular non-designers create visual assets for marketing or smaller design needs. While this meant that initially Canva dealt with a stereotype that it’s “not for designers,” now, over eleven years later, it is considered well within the league of serious design tools.

However, it has remained a beginner-friendly program. It offers a simple to learn and use interface, and its great drag-and-drop editing features mean there’s no second guessing how to use this program.

All menus are labeled and placed logically, but even if you do get confused using Canva, there are great built-in tutorials under the Canva Learn tab if you need further help.

6 Canva Docs-to-Deck feature

Transform your business documents

You can use Canva for business documents or documents of any kind which are quite heavy in nature, as Canva lets you easily add designs to wordy files. One of Canva’s most helpful features is its Docs-to-Deck feature. It converts Canva Doc files into presentations within a few seconds and just one click.

This feature intelligently redesigns your documents into a slide deck, using your design style. While it isn’t perfect, it is a huge time-saver. Once converted, all you need to do is check out the deck and make some light rearrangements to ensure the layouts work for your use. Generally though, Docs-to-Deck works very well without extra help.