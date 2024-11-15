Canva is a browser-based tool and mobile app, which allows hobbyists and professional designers alike to create and design for many purposes. Canva is a Photoshop alternative , but it offers different tools and features compared to the creative giant. Retake your creative control and increase productivity in your workflow using Canva.

Related Best photo editing laptops in 2024 Looking for a new laptop to work on photography projects? We've rounded up the best laptops you can buy if you're into photo editing.

5 Magic Switch

Quickly and efficiently resize for multiple uses

It has never been easier to use Canva to create designs for multiple uses. Canva has always offered a resize option for your designs, but, in more recent updates, Magic Switch lets you do it in seconds.

This is a Canva Pro feature, so you must be a paying subscriber to use it; however, it’s common for Canva to offer periodic free trials of Canva Pro (even if you’ve had one before) at least a couple of times a year, if you don’t wish to pay.

Canva’s Magic Switch tool is part of its Magic Studio toolbox, which is made up of various AI tools. The Magic Switch tool allows you to create a design in one size and select a button to apply the design to all the other artboard sizes you want. Magic Resize will place the elements suitably within the new space, although you can still move them around to fit your preferences too.

To find this tool, just look at the top of your Canva artboard and select Resize. From this menu, you can choose from pre-set artboard sizes, or type in any custom dimensions you'd like; then you can decide whether to duplicate the design and resize a new version or to overwrite your current design and resize it directly.

Within the Resize tools, you’ll also find the Translation tools — Canva offers translation for over 130 global languages, so you can decide with true intent which audiences your designs are for.

4 Bulk Create app

Use CSV to bulk apply your designs