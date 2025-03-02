Despite growing up in the late 90’s and early 2000’s, PowerPoint isn’t my go-to presentation design tool. I gravitate towards Canva because I can produce better presentations with more engaging visuals, and I can do it much faster in Canva than using PowerPoint or other presentation tools. If you want to move away from more corporate feeling presentation tools, Canva is exactly what you need. Most presentation design features are available in the Canva Free plan, with few tools to enhance your workflow further available for Canva Pro users. There’s no reason not to be using Canva for your presentations.

8 Well-designed template library

Great if design isn’t your thing

Canva is most renowned for its template library. You’ll find templates for almost any design type — such as social media posts or videos, printed business cards, and YouTube thumbnails — it boasts a large presentation template library too.

The presentation templates include multiple pages of the presentation, not just the front cover. This allows you to pre-set an entire presentation’s worth of pages — most templates have around 10-20 slides ready to go — and mix and match the order of the pages, as well as easily edit the design for your own purpose. Templates remove the stress of a blank page.

7 Remote presentation access from mobile

Present from across the room