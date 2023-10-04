Key Takeaways Canva introduces Magic Studio, a suite of AI tools for non-designers to create professional-looking designs. Magic Edit has already gained popularity.

Canva has unveiled a suite of generative AI tools called 'Magic Studio' that it says are meant for average users who do not have the complex design skills of professional image editors. While all the features are being officially launched today, some of them, like Magic Edit, were rolled out earlier this year and instantly went viral with its ability to transform casual photos into professional-looking portraits.

Some of the newer tools that are rolling out now include Magic Switch, Magic Grab, Magic Expand, Magic Morph, Magic Animate, Magic Media, and more. Starting off with Magic Switch, it will enable users to take a design and convert it into a completely different format. As an example, the company said users can utilize the new feature to "turn a whiteboard of ideas into a company-wide email, presentation slides into a Japanese blog post, or an Instagram ad into a poster in Spanish."

As for Magic Grab, it allows users to change the position of elements within images without distorting their surroundings. Then there's Magic Expand, which can seamlessly expand images by adding AI-powered imagery that wasn't captured in the photo. Magic Morph allows users to transform any text or shape using a simple written prompt, while Magic Animate selects and positions animations and transitions in a design automatically. Coming to Magic Media, it can generate images and videos from any simple text prompt.

Canva is also updating its existing Magic Write feature with the addition of the AI-powereed 'Brand Voice' that will check the user's writing to ensure that it abides by their brand's distinct tone. Some of the new AI tools will be available (in limited capacity) for free users, but most of them will be behind a paywall for Canva Pro and Canva for Teams users. All the new features are rolling out now, and you can check them out on the official Canva website.